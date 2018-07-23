Making timely plays makes all the difference in postseason play with a season on the line.
Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion team saw its opponent make those plays and Post 77’s season came to an end in a 5-0 loss to Eau Claire on Monday at Casper Park.
Eau Claire advanced to the state legion tournament in Marinette.
For much of the game it was a pitchers duel between Nelson Crumbaker for Chippewa Falls and Levi Schaller for Eau Claire. The two combined for 14 strikeouts through the first four innings.
“He’s been a bulldog and that means he’s in the zone,” Post 77 coach Drew Steinmetz said of Crumbaker. “He’s a strong pitcher so I never lose confidence in him.”
The only damage came by way of the Post 77 defense. Crumbaker, after a lead-off walk, struck out back-to-back batters. He then induced a grounder to third that was thrown past the first basemen to keep the inning alive.
“Right away when it happened, I said that it’s going to come back and kill us,” Steinmetz said. “I said (to the team) that was deflating without you guys even knowing it, but (Eau Claire) knew it was deflating to us,” Steinmetz said.
After a walk the bases were loaded and Zac Stange drove in two runs with a single.
Post 77 had a few scoring opportunities, but they couldn’t get the hit they needed to plate a run. In the first Luke Franz had a one-out triple but was left stranded.
They put a runner in scoring position in second as Luke Schemenauer doubled with two outs, but Schaller got the strikeout to end the inning.
Post 77 put two runners on base in the fifth with two-out singles from Franz and Dane Weiland, but Schaller got another punchout to end the threat.
Eau Claire opened up their lead in the fifth, starting the inning with back-to-back singles. Crumbaker then hit the next batter to load the bases. With the infield in, Franz received a firm grounder and threw home to get the forceout. After a strikeout, Crumbaker was in position to strand all three runners.
Instead Jaelin Williams cleared them all with a three-run double to go ahead 5-0.
Post 77 went six up, six down over the final two innings as their season came to a close.
Franz went 3-for-3 to lead the Post 77 offense.
“Luke Franz stood out a lot to me (this season),” Steinmetz said. “All summer, Luke has been taking what I tell him and showing me he has listened on the field. That is really why I think he has improved a lot.”
For Eau Claire, Stange was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and Ryan Venne went 3-for-4 with a run scored.
Schaller got the complete game win. He struck out 13 and walked one.
Crumbaker suffered the loss giving up three earned runs in six innings. He fanned six and allowed one base on balls.
Post 77 ends their season at 21-5.
Steinmetz said his second year coaching Post 77 was a lot of fun because of how the team played together.
“This year was great because this team acted as a team and played as a team and they really stayed together,” Steinmetz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.