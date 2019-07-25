Momentum is on the side of the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team entering this weekend’s Class AAA state tournament.
Post 77’s spot at the eight-team state tournament was already secure as the host, but the team played with a sense of urgency to open the playoffs and earned a regional championship with a 7-2 victory over Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 on Tuesday at Carson Park.
Chippewa Falls (17-8) faces Wisconsin Rapids (25-8) in the final game of the day at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“They continue to play with an attitude and it’s awesome because that’s exactly what we need,” Post 77 coach Drew Steinmetz said. “I think that win (Tuesday) was a big push to do well this weekend.”
Chippewa Falls defeated Eau Claire twice in three meetings at regionals, edging Post 53 5-4 on Sunday in their first meeting before Eau Claire scored a convincing 13-3 win on Monday to force a winner-take-all meeting Tuesday.
Both teams were deep into their pitching by the end of the tournament, but Post 77 received a stellar performance from Nolan Hutzler in the deciding game.
Hutzler, normally the team’s shortstop, tossed seven strong innings in his team’s 7-2 victory in Tuesday’s title game. He struck out four and walked none with Post 77 scoring the first seven runs of the game.
“He’s a competitor,” Steinmetz said of Hutzler. “He really stepped up and said I’m going to win this for my team.”
Initially Steinmetz had slated Kendren Gullo to start the game, but was unable to use him as a pitcher due to usage restrictions from earlier games. Hutzler had made just one prior appearance for Chippewa Falls on the mound this summer, but performed like an ace in an important situation.
“I consider Eau Claire one of the best teams in the state and we just had a great weekend with them,” Steinmetz said. “Now we know we can beat them, they know they can beat us so it’s anybody’s game.
Friday evening’s opener against Wisconsin Rapids matches two team that haven’t played during the summer, but met three times during the prep season in the spring with Wisconsin Rapids winning twice.
“I think these guys are in a different spot than they were in the spring confidence wise and just all around being confident in their ability to perform,” Steinmetz said of the matchup with Wisconsin Rapids.
The double elimination tournament runs through championship games on Tuesday evening. Chippewa Falls is making its fourth appearance at the AAA state tournament and first since winning the state championship in 2011. Chippewa Falls last hosted the state tournament in 2005 and also qualified for state in 1991.
“We hope to just play our best baseball this weekend,” Steinmetz said. “That’s what I’ve been telling the kids all summer — it all leads up to this weekend. We want to be going on an up slope all the way this weekend and I truly believe we have been building, building, building, building to this moment this weekend.”