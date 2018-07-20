Being the big bat in the lineup, other skills on the diamond can be overshadowed.
Dane Weiland’s powerful bat can sometimes make others overlook his ability to impact the game in other areas. But his leadership and impact defensively for the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team doesn’t go unnoticed by his coach and teammates.
“He’s definitely been a leader since his freshman year and he’s always had a big impact,” pitcher Nelson Crumbaker said. “Going into every game we are more confident that he’s behind the plate for us.”
Weiland has been a key player in Post 77’s 18-3 regular season. The double elimination regionals began Friday at Casper Park with Post 77 defeating La Crosse 12-5.
“He brings a lot of leadership,” Post 77 coach Drew Steinmetz said. “It’s nice to have a guy behind the plate that is in control of the game and in control of his movements. It really does help our defense a lot just to have that leader behind the plate that calls plays and makes sure everybody has their head in the game and is locked in.”
Weiland said his upbringing allowed him to grow into his role as the captain on the field. He said growing up he learned to fend for himself against his older siblings who picked on the younger Weiland.
“(My personality) blends in pretty well (to the leadership position),” Weiland said. “I was the youngest brother, that means I was kind of beat down all the time, now being the captain (of the defense), it feels kind of nice.”
Weiland said the battle with siblings in his youth made him value the command that is naturally given to the catcher position. He said he enjoys being able to control the game with the pitcher at a speed he chooses.
During the Post 77 season Weiland’s main focus is staying steady at the plate. He said he’s been trying to stay relaxed in the batters box and making solid contact consistently. He still wants to improve his ability to come through in big moments and he said making more contact will lead to more clutch hits.
With an increasing emphasis across baseball on pitch framing, Weiland said defensively he wants to improve his receiving skills . Although Weiland knows there is work to be done behind the dish, Crumbaker and the Post 77 pitching staff value him being behind the plate, which allows them to focus on executing pitches rather than runners on base.
“(We are) extremely confident (with him at catcher),” Crumbaker said. “Not only can he throw out runners, it’s great for our defense because for me as a pitcher it’s nice to have him behind the plate because I don’t have to worry about that runner on first base.”
One of the reasons behind Post 77’s success this summer beyond the number of great players up and down the lineup is the team’s chemistry. Steinmetz said Weiland plays an integral role of maintaining strong relationships throughout the roster.
“I think he also provides a very strong friendship role,” Steinmetz said. “I was on a lot of teams and I’ve never seen a team like this one that is all good friends. They all like to be around each other. They get on each other, but it’s a good constructive criticism and it helps them stay focused.”
Weiland takes great pride in control given to him playing catcher. He said it keeps him focused and he said he embraces his teammates looking at him as a leader. Some of that can be attributed to his childhood.
Developing the confidence to stand up against older siblings helped him learn leadership qualities he shows on the field.
“Being the youngest brother gave him an, ‘I need to step up and I need to be the best (mindset),’ and that is how he has been playing,” Steinmetz said. “He really believes he’s the best player on the ball field when he’s out there, and I do too.”
Successful Gopher Classic
Post 77 competed in a 96-team tournament held in various locations throughout the Twin Cities area on July 13-16. They went 4-1 in pool play to advance to the playoff where they lost to eventual runner-up Rapid City, S.D., 16-7.
“That was the most fun baseball I’ve been a part of,” Steinmetz said. “(There were) a lot of close games and a lot of very big pressure situations that these guys really stepped up and showed me they are ready for (those moments).”
With double elimination regionals underway, Post 77 knows that if their bats stay consistent they have the ability find a lot of success. The key will be strong play from a pitching staff that has been up and down throughout the season.
“The biggest thing is going to be bats staying hot and our pitching really needs to be on because we squeaked out at the Gopher (Classic),” Steinmetz said. “With the pitching we had, I’ll be honest, we did get lucky because if we were one pitcher short I don’t think we would have made it to (the playoff on) Monday.”
“We’re taking it one game at a time trying to win every one,” Crumbaker said. “We’re not taking any team for granted, that’s for sure.”
