The Chi-Hi girls track and field team won six events on the way to a team championship at the Packy Paquette invite on Thursday in Superior.

The Cardinals finished with 129 points to beat out Rice Lake (108) for the top spot. Brooklyn Sandvig earned MVP honors by playing a part in four event victories. The senior won the 55-meter dash (7.10 seconds), 220 (25.31) and long jump (17-feet, 7.25-inches) while teaming up with Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Olivia Sedlacek and Maddie Hunt to win the 800 relay in 1:48.08.

Natalie Schueller was victorious in the pole vault at 8-9 to lead a strong Cardinal contingent with Grace Gugel second and Natalie Weiss tied for sixth. Ava Krista won the triple jump with a best leap of 34-9.

Sedlacek was also third in the 200 and fourth in the 55. Jordan Chen and Emma Schuelke finished third and eighth, respectively, in the 3,200. Susgan Bergeman came home fourth in the 800, Leah Martin and Anna Ebner were fourth and sixth, respectively, in the high jump and Hunt and Krista were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the long jump. Ava Reuter was fourth in the shot put, as was the 1,600 relay team of Leah Martin, Lydia Martin, Stephenson and Bergeman.

Abby Merconti, Noelle Simetkosky and Ella Spitz were 7-8-9 in the 1,600 and Jada Wood and Lydia Martin were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 400.

The boys team earned three event victories on the way to a tight runner-up finish (117.5) behind Superior (123.5).

Benjamin Cihasky was victorious in the 1,600 in 4:43.85 with teammate Mason Fredrickson sixth. Thomas Clary had the top toss in the shot put at 48-2.5 and Christian Crumbaker won the triple jump in 41-1.5 with Kansas Smith second and Simon Fish sixth.

Smith and Crumbaker were second and sixth, respectively, in the long jump while Jackson LeMay was third in the 220. LeMay and Jackson Bohland also ran well in the 55 with LeMay third and Bohland sixth. The 1,600 relay team of Grant Von Haden, Blayden Vranish, Chase Kline and Fredrickson was third and the 800 relay team of Ethan Faschingbauer, Bohland, Smith and LeMay was fourth.

Solomon Mason was fourth in the 200 hurdles and seventh in the 55 hurdles as Fish was sixth in the 200 hurdles. Jake Mason took fifth in the 400 and 800, Nathan Meinen tied for fifth in the high jump and Collin Clary came home eighth in the pole vault.

Stanley-Boyd's Haas wins 3,200

Zachary Haas ran to victory for the Stanley-Boyd boys track team on Thursday at the Wausau West Boys Warrior Invitational in Wausau.

Haas won the race with a time of 11:56.97 while Lucas Walker and Breckin Burzynski finished second and fourth, respectively, in the 1,600.

Nic Schmelzer was third in both the 55 and 200 hurdles while Zack Boes (pole vault) and Chase Sturm (shot put) were fourth in their respective events. Cameron Kohls (high jump) and Madden Mahr (long jump) were each fifth in their events, Simon Polman took sixth in the 55 and Troy Trevino was seventh in the 400.

Stanley-Boyd took fourth as a team with 70 points as Wausau West won with 143 points.

