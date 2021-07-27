Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Sandvig continues dominant season as she heads for AAU Junior Olympic Games

“It was definitely nice to get a break in between so I didn’t get run out, but I kind of missed it so I’m glad I did AAU this year because they just have a great community down there and a great whole team,” Sandvig said. “They’re so nice and there’s so many of them and you get to meet everyone. They’re different people from Chippewa so you get to meet a whole new side of people. It’s just a fun community to be around.”

Sandvig started her abbreviated AAU schedule earlier this month by taking second in the 100 and 200 and running as a part of first-place finishing 400 and 1,600 relays before advancing to the Junior Olympics at an AAU regional competition in Minnesota by taking second in the 100, third in the 200 and anchoring both victorious relays.

The relay teams have been quick even as they’ve been continuing to build chemistry on their handoffs. Sandvig has been able to work out individually closer to home and quickly gained chemistry with her teammates in run-throughs prior to competition.

In addition to the strong lineup of competitors she will be facing, Sandvig said she’s also training against the heat. Temperatures are currently forecast for the low 90s next week, and Sandvig wants to be sure she’s ready to work through it.