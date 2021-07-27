Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Sandvig continues dominant season as she heads for AAU Junior Olympic Games

Brooklyn Sandvig hasn’t slowed down.
The soon-to-be Chi-Hi junior’s track and field season didn’t end after taking home a WIAA Division 1 state championship and four podium finishes last month in La Crosse. After a brief break, Sandvig started running with the Milwaukee Mustangs AAU club team and stayed as successful as ever as she heads to next week’s AAU Junior Olympic Games in Humble, Texas, just north of Houston.
Sandvig will run for the team in the 100- and 200-meter dash events and as a part of 400 and 1,600 relay teams. A little more than a month ago, Sandvig concluded her first high school prep track and field season with a bang as she ran to victory in the 400-meter dash at the WIAA Division 1 state meet in La Crosse, edging Waunakee’s Sarah Bova and Chloe Larsen at the line by less than a tenth of a second as she tumbled in victory at the finish line. Sandvig also finished third in the 100 and 200 sprints and was fifth in the long jump.
Sandvig was honored for her championship following the victory with a police and fire truck escort around town leading back to Chi-Hi to cap the prep portion of her season.
Police and Firetruck escort for our State Champion! Congrats Brooklyn! We are all so proud!
Coaches from the AAU team reached out to coaches on the Chi-Hi team to start the communication, initially asking if Sandvig wanted to run as a part of the Mustangs’ 1,600 relay team and it grew from there.
“It was definitely nice to get a break in between so I didn’t get run out, but I kind of missed it so I’m glad I did AAU this year because they just have a great community down there and a great whole team,” Sandvig said. “They’re so nice and there’s so many of them and you get to meet everyone. They’re different people from Chippewa so you get to meet a whole new side of people. It’s just a fun community to be around.”
Sandvig started her abbreviated AAU schedule earlier this month by taking second in the 100 and 200 and running as a part of first-place finishing 400 and 1,600 relays before advancing to the Junior Olympics at an AAU regional competition in Minnesota by taking second in the 100, third in the 200 and anchoring both victorious relays.
The relay teams have been quick even as they’ve been continuing to build chemistry on their handoffs. Sandvig has been able to work out individually closer to home and quickly gained chemistry with her teammates in run-throughs prior to competition.
In addition to the strong lineup of competitors she will be facing, Sandvig said she’s also training against the heat. Temperatures are currently forecast for the low 90s next week, and Sandvig wants to be sure she’s ready to work through it.
“I try to run at the hottest time of the day just so I can focus on I’m going to run on really warm days so I’m prepared for the temperature and the heat that I’ll be running in,” Sandvig said. “I focus more on my 400 because that’s normally what I’m on that team for.”
Sandvig’s time of 12.19 seconds in the 100 has her seeded 21st out of 104 runners nationwide, with her 200 time of 25.33 placing her 55th. She is teaming with Aniya Young, Delea Martins and Le’Nehja Norwood in the 400 relay, with the unit seeded 20th (47.90), while the 1,600 relay team of Aaliyah Taylor, Ivian Taylor, Martins and Sandvig timed in at 41st (4:49.54).
Next week’s meet will be the last of the summer for Sandvig in what overall has been a busy 2020-21 campaign. She started it last fall running for the Chi-Hi cross country team, finishing 23rd place overall at Division 1 sub-sectionals in Rice Lake before moving onto basketball in the winter with the Cardinals, averaging just shy of nine points per game.
Sandvig’s spring track season started with a bang as she set school records in the 200 and 400 in her first meet in late April. A dominant campaign led to four Big Rivers Conference, regional and sectional championships en route to advancing to state in four events.
Now she will have the chance to show what she can do against some of the top runners from around the country.
“Taking these opportunities is more fun than you might think, and it’s more fun meeting new people and you get your name out there once you go around,” Sandvig said.