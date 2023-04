EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi track and field team had some strong efforts in relays on Tuesday at the Big Rivers indoor relays hosted at McPhee Center.

The girls 800- and 1,600-meter relays were victorious while the boys 800 finished first and the boys 1,600 team finished runner-up. In addition the boys distance relay team came home in third place.

Ava Krista also won the triple jump with a top leap of 34-feet, 11-inches for the girls team while Kendall Steivang and Katelyn Harris tied for fifth in the pole vault.

Christian Crumbaker was second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump for the boys team. Simon Fish was third in the 55 hurdles and Nathan Meinen tied for fifth in the high jump.

Stanley-Boyd's Becker second in high jump

At Wausau, Teagen Becker finished second for the Orioles at the Wausau West Warrior Girls invitational.

Becker cleared five feet to finish runner-up to Loyal's Alyssia Zvolena. Bethany Pilgrim was fourth in the 400 and sixth in the 200 while the team of Becker, Addison Mahr, Macie LaGrander and Adyson Gustafson were fifth in the 588 relay.

Lulu Chwala finished eighth in both the 55 and 200 hurdles.

Wausau West won the team title with 111.5 points with Stanley-Boyd 12th (23).

