Vote for which Friday football game the Chippewa Herald should be at

Week eight of the prep football season is full of intriguing and important matchups. Chippewa Herald sports editor Brandon Berg is asking the readers to vote on which game he should cover on Friday evening.
Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial
The Cardinals (5-2, 3-2) are flying high coming off a memorable 20-14 overtime win against previously unbeaten River Falls last Friday at Dorais Field. Chi-Hi can clinch a playoff berth with a victory and keep its hopes for a share of conference title alive entering the final week. But that won't come easy against a tough Eau Claire Memorial (3-4, 1-4) squad seeking to end a four-game losing streak.
Cadott at Spring Valley
The top spot in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference is on the line when the Hornets travel to face the Cardinals. Cadott (6-1, 4-1) has won three in a row and clinched a playoff berth last week. Now the Hornets take aim at the Cardinals (6-1, 5-0), a team that has won six in a row in a battle that should feature plenty of on-the-ground physical football.
A showdown of nearby rivals, Friday's game between the state-ranked Cardinals and Pirates also carries heavy weight in the Central Wisconsin East Conference 8-man standings. The Cardinals (6-0, 3-0) are tied with Owen-Withee atop the conference with two games to go while the Pirates (5-1, 2-1) can move back into the picture for a possible piece of the conference crown with a win.
Which football game should the Chippewa Herald by at this Friday?
Vote for who will win this week's prep football matchups
Week 8: Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial
Who wins: Chi-Hi (5-2) or Eau Claire Memorial (3-4)?
Week 8: Bloomer at Spooner
Who wins: Bloomer (2-5) or Spooner (3-4)?
Week 8: Cadott at Spring Valley
Who wins: Cadott (6-1) or Spring Valley (6-1)?
Week 8: Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis
Who wins: Stanley-Boyd (3-4) or Eau Claire Regis (7-0)?
Week 8: Cornell at New Auburn
Who wins: Cornell (0-6) or New Auburn (0-6)?
Week 8: Gilman at Thorp
Who wins: Gilman (5-1) or Thorp (6-0)?
Dawson Goodman picked up a blocked field goal and ran it for a game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Chi-Hi football team dealt River Falls its first loss of the year Friday in a 20-14 win at Dorais Field.
The race for the Western Cloverbelt Conference volleyball championship took a turn on Thursday evening as Stanley-Boyd overcame a 2-1 deficit to stun Bloomer in five sets (19-25, 28-26, 18-25, 25-13, 17-15).