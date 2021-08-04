Watch Now: CRBL Playoffs: Late runs lift Chippewa Falls past Eau Claire Cavaliers, sets up Saturday title game versus Tilden

Seven innings of opportunity came and went without any scoring.
Then runs were easier to find.
Jimmy Schemenauer's two-run single in the top of the ninth put the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in front 3-2 before Griffin Spindler and the 'Jacks defense snuffed out a final rally attempt from the Eau Claire Cavaliers in the bottom of the inning to earn a 3-2 win Wednesday in a Chippewa River Baseball League playoff semifinal matchup at Casper Park.
The Lumberjacks (15-6) advance to Saturday's league championship game to face Tilden back at Gannon Field at 12:30 p.m.
Down to their final three outs in the top of the ninth and facing a 2-1 deficit, Chippewa Falls went to work as Blake Trippler reached on an error before Nate Hayes drew a walk to put two runners on. Aggressive baserunning by Trippler and pinch runner Jordy Merrell on a pitch in the dirt pushed the runners to second and third and Schemenauer delivered with a single to plate both and turn a one-run deficit into a one-run advantage.
“We just kept plugging away and finally some good things happened and the same happened for them," Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said of the late scoring. "You just stay with it and for us it turned out in the end.”
Eau Claire (18-3) kept the pressure on in the bottom of the ninth as Mitch Voller doubled off the wall with one out and Anthony Pogodzinski was hit by a pitch to put two runners on for the heart of the Cavalier order. Cleanup hitter Cole Tyman had a hard-hit ball that Chippewa Falls second baseman Trevor Franz was able to corral on a bounce and throw to first for the final out to send the Lumberjacks to the league championship game since the previous incarnation in 2013.
Griffin Spindler threw all nine innings for the Lumberjacks, striking out seven batters in allowing a pair of runs late over the course of his 142 pitches thrown. Both starters were on their game as Spindler and Eau Claire's Paul Petit threw well.
“Griffin’s a gamer, always has been," coach Franz said of Spindler. "We’ve got all the confidence in the world. He’s a top pitcher in the league and he did what he had to do today. He kept them off balance and kept the ball off the plate.”
Petit struck out two in 6.2 scoreless innings on the hill for the Cavs before being replaced by Ethan Kjellberg in the seventh.
“Hats off to Paul, he’s a great pitcher too," Spindler said of Petit. "That could’ve gone both ways. That game probably shouldn’t have ended up 3-2. There were a lot of runners on base. We just battled. We stayed right with them.”
Back-to-back singles by Matt Martineau and Dawson Mathwig put two on for the Lumberjacks in the eighth before a wild pitch moved the runners into scoring position. Franz would then break the ice on the scoreboard with a sacrifice fly to put the 'Jacks in front 1-0. Eau Claire came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning as a towering fly ball from Cooper Kapanke dropped in left to tie the game before pinch hitter Tyler Hermann's single scored Pogodzinski to put the Cavs ahead 2-1.
Both teams had plenty of chances to score in the earlier innings but were unable to cross home plate as the Lumberjacks stranded 11 runners and the Cavs left seven on base through seven innings.
“Obviously it’s never fun to lose but that was just a really great game," Eau Claire manager Ryan Page said. "We’ve just got to look past this one now and get ready for the WBA Tournament next weekend.”
Chippewa Falls returned to the league last season and played as a part of an unsanctioned season as league play was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lumberjacks earned the second of two wild card playoff spots and knocked off the North Division champion Cavaliers while the Tigers edged South Division champ Osseo 3-1 in the other semifinal.
Both the Lumberjacks and Tigers call Casper Park home and on Saturday they'll square off with a league title on the line.