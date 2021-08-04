Watch Now: CRBL Playoffs: Late runs lift Chippewa Falls past Eau Claire Cavaliers, sets up Saturday title game versus Tilden

Seven innings of opportunity came and went without any scoring.

Then runs were easier to find.

Jimmy Schemenauer's two-run single in the top of the ninth put the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in front 3-2 before Griffin Spindler and the 'Jacks defense snuffed out a final rally attempt from the Eau Claire Cavaliers in the bottom of the inning to earn a 3-2 win Wednesday in a Chippewa River Baseball League playoff semifinal matchup at Casper Park.

The Lumberjacks (15-6) advance to Saturday's league championship game to face Tilden back at Gannon Field at 12:30 p.m.

Down to their final three outs in the top of the ninth and facing a 2-1 deficit, Chippewa Falls went to work as Blake Trippler reached on an error before Nate Hayes drew a walk to put two runners on. Aggressive baserunning by Trippler and pinch runner Jordy Merrell on a pitch in the dirt pushed the runners to second and third and Schemenauer delivered with a single to plate both and turn a one-run deficit into a one-run advantage.

“We just kept plugging away and finally some good things happened and the same happened for them," Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said of the late scoring. "You just stay with it and for us it turned out in the end.”