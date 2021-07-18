Watch Now: Eagle Valley Speedway: Staying on Friday nights paying dividends for race track

JIM FALLS — Eagle Valley Speedway has found a new home and is quickly getting comfortable in its new surroundings.
The Jim Falls dirt track moved its weekly action to Fridays last year when the facility was able to open for fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving it an unopposed night of racing at a prime time. Previously the facility would host its competitions on Sundays with a brief move to Thursdays in between but has quickly found comfort kickstarting the weekend.
This year, other facilities have returned to hosting Friday night races of their own, but Eagle Valley owners Jerry and Janis Weigel opted to stick to Fridays — and fans, drivers and sponsors have continued to support the track even with other options elsewhere.
“It’s been OK. It isn’t like last year because nobody else was open, but it’s been good,” Jerry said. “We’ve seen different fans, we’ve seen different racers. We’ve had some bigger shows than we normally put on, got more sponsors to come onboard because of the Fridays. I think we’ve got more community support, too.”
The track’s standard night of racing with street stocks, super stocks, pure stocks, modifieds and hornets classes has continued to draw drivers from around the area and out of state. Friday’s action featured more than 60 entries across the regular divisions, with the Northern Vintage Stockcar Racers also in action.
Rice Lake’s Hunter VanGilder earned his first street stock feature win of the season on Friday, while Chippewa Falls’ Ty Agen finished third and holds a 77-point lead over Greenwood’s Jared Lindner atop the season standings. Chisholm, Minn.’s Douglas Koski became the seventh different super stock feature winner of the season, while Holcombe’s Mark Stender stands atop the points standings with a 17-point lead on Merrill’s Jeff Eisner Jr.
Chippewa Falls’ Karl Knopps earned his third pure stocks feature win of the season on Friday to tie him with Mondovi’s George Richards for the most in the division, but it is Ladysmith’s Ryan Olson who holds first place in the season point race with a 51-point advantage on Knopps and 67-point lead over Chippewa Falls’ Travis Hazelton. Elk Mound’s Steve Haas won his first B-Modified feature of the season and currently sits fifth in the season standings behind Eau Claire’s Josh Smith at the top, with Thorp’s Derek and Craig Haas in second and third by 41 and 65 points, respectively.
Oakdale, Minn.’s Tony Schill raced to victory in the A-Modified feature, with Chippewa Falls’ Mike Knopps taking second place to push his advantage in the season standings to 54 points over Eau Claire’s Dan Larson Jr. Wisconsin Rapids’ Sam Sheahen finished first in the hornets feature during his first appearance at the track this season, while Holcombe’s Adam Hover holds a 44-point advantage over Stanley’s Danny Halterman in the season points race.
For 2021, the Weigels have also added to the variety of motorsports options at the track, hosting a two-day Memorial Madness Demolition Derby over Memorial Day weekend in late May before hosting the track’s first day of go-kart action on Sunday. The track will also host go-kart racing for rookie cage, junior 1 and 2, r-box, junior wing, 250 wing and sportsman 206 classes later this year on several Sundays into mid-September.
Next Friday’s Kyle Runkle Memorial event promises to be one of the track’s biggest shows of the season, with all the standard classes of competition as well as the USRA Late Models in action. The 20th annual Lonnie Leu Memorial will be held on Aug. 20 with the season championships one week later and the two-day Jim Town Showdown capping non-go-kart racing for the season on Sept. 10 and 11.