Watch Now: Eagle Valley Speedway: Staying on Friday nights paying dividends for race track

JIM FALLS — Eagle Valley Speedway has found a new home and is quickly getting comfortable in its new surroundings.

The Jim Falls dirt track moved its weekly action to Fridays last year when the facility was able to open for fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving it an unopposed night of racing at a prime time. Previously the facility would host its competitions on Sundays with a brief move to Thursdays in between but has quickly found comfort kickstarting the weekend.

This year, other facilities have returned to hosting Friday night races of their own, but Eagle Valley owners Jerry and Janis Weigel opted to stick to Fridays — and fans, drivers and sponsors have continued to support the track even with other options elsewhere.

“It’s been OK. It isn’t like last year because nobody else was open, but it’s been good,” Jerry said. “We’ve seen different fans, we’ve seen different racers. We’ve had some bigger shows than we normally put on, got more sponsors to come onboard because of the Fridays. I think we’ve got more community support, too.”