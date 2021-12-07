Watch Now: Local Hockey: United States Women's National Team, Chippewa Steel thrill packed house in Chippewa Falls

Two months from now the United States Women's Hockey National Team will be in Beijing seeking another gold medal in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

But on Monday evening the red, white and blue were in Chippewa Falls to face off with the North American Hockey League's Chippewa Steel in a scrimmage at a packed Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The U.S. team, based out of Blaine, Minn., is preparing for the upcoming Winter Olympics, which begin on Feb. 3 in China. The team has traveled around the United States and abroad to play a variety of competition in preparation to defend its gold medal from 2018. A mutual friend connected Chippewa Steel coach Casey Mignone and the national team about setting up a scrimmage and quickly the chance Mignone recently called 'once-in-a-lifetime' came together.

The two teams played three 20-minute periods as well as a 3-on-3 overtime session and a five-round shootout. The Steel earned a 7-2 victory in the exhibition as Joe Kelly and Nick Sajevic each netted hat tricks for Chippewa.

“For us it’s the same thing; we want to play a certain way regardless of who we play against," Mignone said after the scrimmage. " Early on it was an individual show trying to do a lot of 1-on-1 and not moving pucks. They’re super talented and can really skate and angle and a lot more aggressive than our guys anticipated, which shouldn’t be a surprise. I told them these girls are competing to make an Olympic team, this is more important than anything we’ve really gone through as a group. It’s just a great opportunity to be a part of their process.”

The two teams played to a pair of scoreless periods before an offensive outburst of eight goals came in the third. Kelly, an Eau Claire native, broke the seal 26 seconds into the third and later completed the hat trick with two more goals before the period was five minutes old. Sajevic scored twice in the third and added the goal in the 3-on-3 overtime period. Ryan Waltman scored the other goal for Chippewa.

Lacey Eden and Anna Wilgren scored for the United States, who also faced the NAHL's New Mexico Ice Wolves in early November as a part of the team's Olympic preparations.

“I thought we came out pretty strong," said Wilgren, a Hudson native. "The second period, I thought, was really good and then the third I don’t know if it was fatigue or we just kind of let go a little bit there and they definitely took advantage of that. After that time out I thought we put it back together and reeled it in.”

The Steel held a decided advantage in total shots, but United States goaltender Alex Cavallini was stellar in goal. Cavallini, from Delafield, stopped all 30 shots she faced in a period-and-a-half of action after starting the game between the pipes.

Twenty-eight players were invited to the United States' residency program in Blaine to train for the Olympics roster, which will be trimmed down to 23 by the end of December or early January. The U.S. team’s current residency roster includes four Wisconsin natives — Cavallini, Dousman forward Brianna Decker, Madison forward Amanda Kessel and Hudson defenseman Wilgren. Cavallini, Decker and Kessel were a part of 2018’s roster that won gold, while Decker and Kessel also played for the team during a 2014 run to silver in Sochi, Russia.

Wilgren is a first-time Olympic hopeful and 2018 Hudson grad scored 191 goals and 86 assists in 98 games played over her four years with the Raiders while competing in the same conference as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie, among others. She spent the last three years playing collegiately at Minnesota State Mankato and said she has felt the sense of urgency for the team pick up as the Olympics draw closer.

“I don’t think it’s been vocalized yet, but you can definitely tell a shift in the locker room and the practices really picked up, the pace and the intensity and everything," Wilgren said.

The Chi-Hi string quartet played the national anthem prior to Monday's game.

The United States won the gold medal nearly four years ago in Pyeongchan, South Korea with a 3-2 win over Canada. Prior to that golden effort the U.S. earned silver in Sochi in 2014 and Vancouver in 2010. The United States is seeking its third gold medal — the team also won gold in 1998 in Nagano — and the Steel are excited to give them a little help on their journey.

“It’s just so special to be able to bring this event to the community and hopefully they really enjoyed it," Mignone said. "We just want to continue to do things to show our appreciation and for their support. The crowd was huge tonight. We hope those people can come out and continue to support us as we head into break and head into our playoff push.”

