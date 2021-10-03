Watch Now: Men's College Hockey: 'Spectacular event' as Wisconsin, Minnesota-Duluth put on a show in scrimmage at Chippewa Area Ice Arena

Two of the premier men’s college hockey programs in the country put on a show before a jam-packed Chippewa Area Ice Arena as the University of Wisconsin and University of Minnesota-Duluth squads scrimmaged.

Fans for both squads turned out for the scrimmage as the Badgers and Bulldogs had their final tuneup before the start of the regular season halfway between Madison and Duluth in Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa Youth Hockey Association president Bob Normand said volunteers began arriving at the arena as early as 8 a.m. on Sunday to help with the setup and final preparations. Pregame tailgating started around 10:30 a.m. as fans arrived early to get ready for the exhibition contest between the nationally-ranked Badgers and Bulldogs.

Fans were lined up well before doors opened at noon with the line snaking out the front door and well into the front parking lot.

The venue sold out of its more than 900 available tickets in 17 minutes when they went on sale last month. Hallie native and recent UMD graduate Ethan Scott was surprised the event wasn’t hosted in Eau Claire but was pleased it was close so he could make the short trip to see the teams play.

“I’ve got friends on both teams,” said Scott, “I had to be here.”

Minnesota-Duluth earned a 4-2 victory over Wisconsin in a spirited matchup of old Western Collegiate Hockey Association foes. Badgers coach Tony Granato credited the CYHA and its volunteers for helping put together the scrimmage in such a short period of time, referring to the scrimmage as a ‘spectacular event’.

“I thought it was two teams that battled like crazy,” Granato said, “you wouldn’t have thought it was the first game.”

Eau Claire natives Sam Stange and Zach Urdahl and Altoona native Daniel Laatsch returned to the Chippewa Valley as members of the Badgers.

Stange scored the second goal of the game for the Badgers, finding the back of the net in the third period to close the Wisconsin gap to 3-2. The Badgers sophomore Stange admitted to feeling chills when he took the ice for warmups before Sunday’s game. Stange scored six goals and assisted on another during his freshman season with Wisconsin but Sunday’s game was his first college contest in front of a large crowd.

“It’s just cool to see all the kids banging on the glass every time I was out there,” Stange said. “Every time I was next to the boards it felt like somebody I knew was saying hi and knocking on the boards. That was really cool, you don’t get that often.”

Sunday’s action was the first in college for Urdahl and Laatsch, who played at the junior level in the United States Hockey League prior to starting with the Badgers this season.

“It’s awesome to come back,” Urdahl said. “You see in the stands you see friends, family, community members I saw a couple years ago here. So without all those guys I wouldn’t be where I am right now so to see them here supporting us today is really awesome.”

Laatsch played in the CYHA for several years before moving to Altoona and was excited to return to a place that helped him with his love for hockey as a youngster.

“It was great to be back,” Laatsch said. “I had a lot of family and friends in the stands today and it was sold out and it was good to get a little bit of momentum into next week when the real bullets start flying.”

Carter Loney, Hunter Lellig, Casey Gilling and Jesse Jacques each scored in the win for the Bulldogs.

Both the Badgers and Bulldogs open the regular season this coming Friday and Saturday as Wisconsin hosts Michigan Tech and Minnesota-Duluth plays a split two-game series with Bemidji State University. Minnesota-Duluth was ranked sixth in the first USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll of the season with the Badgers ranked 11th.

All the money raised from Sunday’s scrimmage will go towards the CYHA’s Ice Endowment Fund to help local kids play hockey.

“It’s been great,” Normand said. “We’ve got those people, it’s all volunteers, that put all this together. The great thing is people were walking in the door and saying ‘What can I do to help?’”

Normand hopes events like Sunday’s scrimmage can show people Chippewa Falls has a vibrant hockey community and can lead to more events in the future.

“We’ve always said youth hockey has been more of a secret here in the city,” Normand said. “We’ve heard people say ‘There’s an ice rink in Chippewa?’ and that’s what we’re trying to do. It’s putting our name on the map that we have a facility here and these are the types of things we can do.

“If you want to watch good hockey, come up here to Chippewa and we’ve got it for you.”

