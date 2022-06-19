Watch Now: Spring sports year in review video

The 2022 spring prep sports season for Chippewa County has come to an end. Look back at the sites from throughout the season in our video.
Photos: Top prep photos from the spring season
Division 3 Track and Field Sectionals in Colfax 5-26-22
BRANDON BERG
Superior at Chi-Hi girls soccer 4-7-22
Joanna Mower (5)
BRANDON BERG
Wautoma at Eau Claire Regis/McDonell girls soccer 4-8-22
Annabelle Schroeder (20), Samantha Shaffer (3)
BRANDON BERG
Hudson at Chi-Hi softball 4-11-22
Chi-Hi junior Addison Frenette (6) slides safely into home plate against Hudson on Monday at Casper Park.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Big Rivers Conference Boys Golf at Lake Wissota Golf Course 4-19-22
Chi-Hi's Bryer Niblett watches his shot on the fifth hole at Lake Wissota Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi girls soccer at Eau Claire Memorial 4-19-22
Chi-Hi junior Jada Curtis heads a ball against Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday afternoon in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi boys tennis 4-21-22
Chi-Hi senior Zandy Slowiak returns a serve during a No. 2 doubles match against Eau Claire North on Thursday afternoon at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi baseball 4-21-22
Chi-Hi's Mayson Tester makes a throw to first base against Rice Lake on Thursday afternoon at Casper Park.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cloverbelt-Dairyland Boys Golf Invitational 4-25-22
Bloomer's Alex Poirier
BRANDON BERG
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott softball 4-26-22
Cadott's Lauryn Goettl tags out Stanley-Boyd's Kaden Drehmel trying to steal second base on Tuesday afternoon in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott baseball 4-26-22
Stanley-Boyd's Brett Kroeplin slides safely into third base.
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi softball at Eau Claire Memorial 4-28-22
Chi-Hi senior Olivia Bero blasts a single against Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday afternoon at Gelein Field in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell baseball 4-29-22
McDonell shortstop Eddie Mittermeyer makes a throw to first base against Osseo-Fairchild on Friday evening at Casper Park.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell softball 4-29-22
McDonell's Grace Goettl tags out an Osseo-Fairchild baserunner on Friday afternoon at Casper Park.
BRANDON BERG
New Richmond at Chi-Hi softball 5-3-22
Chi-Hi celebrates after a home run from Makenna Johnston.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at McDonell softball 5-3-22
McDonell's Aubrey Dorn slides safely ahead of the tag from Cadott's Makenna Barone on Tuesday afternoon at Casper Park.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Menomonie at Chi-Hi baseball 5-5-22
Chi-Hi's Dawson Goodman slides safely into home ahead of the tag from Menomonie's Treysen Witt on Thursday afternoon at Casper Park.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Oriole Track and Field Invitational 5-6-22
Cadott's Jaycee Stephens (left), Emma Kowalczyk (middle) and Julia Sedlacek (right)
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer softball invitational 5-7-22
Several members of the Bloomer softball team meet Calley Olson at home plate after Olson's home run against Menomonie on Saturday in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG
McDonell at Bloomer baseball 5-10-22
Bloomer shortstop Connor Crane makes a throw to first base for an out against McDonell on Tuesday evening in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG
McDonell at Bloomer softball 5-10-22
Bloomer's Calley Olson celebrates at home plate with teammates after hitting a home run.
BRANDON BERG
McDonell Outdoor Track and Field Meet 5-10-22
Chi-Hi's Ethan Faschingbauer (right) races with Menomonie's Isaac Hoyt (left) to the line in the 400-meter dash on Tuesday evening at Dorais Field.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
River Falls at Chi-Hi softball 5-12-22
Chi-Hi's Emme Bergh legs out a single against River Falls on Thursday afternoon at Casper Park.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
New Richmond at Chi-Hi baseball 5-12-22
Chi-Hi's Jakob LeQuia throws a pitch against New Richmond on Thursday afternoon at Casper Park.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Western Cloverbelt Track and Field Championships 5-17-22
Cadott's Tad Weiss
BRANDON BERG
Big Rivers Conference Track and Field Championships 5-16-22
Chi-Hi's Brayden Warwick (right) battles Menomonie's Gabe Tronnier in the boys 110-meter hurdles finals.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Valley Newspapers
Big Rivers Conference Boys Golf Tournament at Lake Hallie Golf Course 5-19-22
Chi-Hi's Carsten Reeg chips out of trouble on the first hole at Lake Hallie Golf Course on Thursday morning.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Northwood/Solon Springs at Bloomer baseball 5-20-22
Keegan Yohnk (22)
BRANDON BERG
Frederic/Luck at Bloomer softball 5-24-22
The Bloomer softball team celebrates at home plate after Laikyn Maidment's grand slam on Tuesday afternoon in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi girls soccer 5-24-22
Reagan Palichat (21)
BRANDON BERG
Cornell/Lake Holcombe's Emma Lechleitner competes in the 300-meter hurdles on Thursday in Colfax.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Superior at Chi-Hi softball 5-31-22
Superior first baseman Indigo Fish stretches for a throw at first base ahead of Chi-Hi baserunner Madyson Baker on Tuesday afternoon at Casper Park.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Rice Lake at Bloomer baseball 6-1-22
Bloomer's Jay Ryder makes a catch on Wednesday afternoon in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Bloomer softball vs Baldwin-Woodville 6-2-22
Bloomer's Tyra Zwiefelhofer stretches for a throw at first base against Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday in Cumberland.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Division 2 and 3 State Track and Field Championships 6-3-22
New Auburn senior Triton Robey clears the bar during the Division 3 pole vault on Friday afternoon at La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG
WIAA State Track and Field, UW-La Crosse, Saturday
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
WIAA Division 5 State Softball Semifinal: Thorp vs Wis. Rapids Assumption 6-9-22
Ava Teclaw (3)
BRANDON BERG
