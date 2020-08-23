Water Skiing: Brandt's passion for slalom skiing leads him to national success

Slalom skiing involves weaving between six turn buoys in a zig zag fashion on a water course as well as entering and exiting through marked gates. If a competitor successfully completes a run, their rope is shortened to increase difficulty. A skier’s score is based upon the number of successful buoys cleared, the speed of the boat (which is predetermined) and the length of the rope. As long as a competitor keeps completing the course, they continue going. The turn buoys are 38 feet away from the center of the slalom course and as the rope is shortened, more momentum is needed to navigate them.

Slalom skiing is a part of the 3-event tournament style, also joined by jump and trick competition. Brandt is a slalom specialist, focusing on that style.

Brandt has traveled around the country to compete and each time he hits the water, he’s not focused on the scores of the opposition but simply on what he can do to put forth his best possible effort.

“I learned years ago that if you go to an event and you go with the idea you want to win the event, you lose focus on what you have to do to win it,” Brandt said. “So if you go there and Joe Smith is there and these other guys that are great and you (think) I’ve got to beat these guys, you’re really not focused on what you have to do to make that happen.”