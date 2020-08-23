Water Skiing: Brandt's passion for slalom skiing leads him to national success

Mark Brandt calls it a sickness.
An unquenchable thirst that keeps the the 60-year-old coming back for more, year after year.
That sickness is slalom water skiing and for him the medicine is continually getting back out on the lake.
Earlier this month Brandt captured the Men 6 Slalom Championship at the 78th GOODE Water Ski National Championships in Zachary, La.
Brandt has been skiing competitively for around 30 years and shows no signs of slowing own any time soon.
“When you become really passionate about something, you make it a challenge for yourself and you kind of go from there,” Brandt said of slalom skiing.
Starting with water sports when he was eight years old, Brandt’s mother helped stoke the flames that have turned into a lifelong fire. Water skiing was also more easily found on television networks such as ESPN when Brandt was young, making it easier to follow along with.
“I’d just be like a little puppy waiting at the door for her to come home from work so we could go out in the boat,” Brandt said.
And while more than five decades of his life have included water sports, it wasn’t until about 30 years ago when he started to get serious with slalom skiing when a friend wanted to go to ski school. They tried it, enjoyed it and quickly wanted to be challenged with a course in the water.
Slalom skiing involves weaving between six turn buoys in a zig zag fashion on a water course as well as entering and exiting through marked gates. If a competitor successfully completes a run, their rope is shortened to increase difficulty. A skier’s score is based upon the number of successful buoys cleared, the speed of the boat (which is predetermined) and the length of the rope. As long as a competitor keeps completing the course, they continue going. The turn buoys are 38 feet away from the center of the slalom course and as the rope is shortened, more momentum is needed to navigate them.
Slalom skiing is a part of the 3-event tournament style, also joined by jump and trick competition. Brandt is a slalom specialist, focusing on that style.
Brandt has traveled around the country to compete and each time he hits the water, he’s not focused on the scores of the opposition but simply on what he can do to put forth his best possible effort.
“I learned years ago that if you go to an event and you go with the idea you want to win the event, you lose focus on what you have to do to win it,” Brandt said. “So if you go there and Joe Smith is there and these other guys that are great and you (think) I’ve got to beat these guys, you’re really not focused on what you have to do to make that happen.”
The camaraderie of competition and the sport — both with his fellow local skiers as well as the ones he frequently sees at events across the nation — are big reasons he keeps coming back.
His most recent competition in Zachary — a town north of Baton Rouge — was a quick one as he flew out of Eau Claire on Monday, Aug. 4, competed on Tuesday and flew back on Wednesday. The first national championships were held in 1939 at Jones Beach in Long Island, N.Y. and have been held every year since except from 1942-1944 due to World War II.
For Midwest skiers the season starts on May 1 and Brandt will log several tournaments a year as long as they fit around his schedule. He still has tournaments in September and October he’s thinking of competing in.
Brandt has won his share of championships. He holds his share of national records. But the continual pursuit of improvement is what keeps him going with the sport he fell in love with many decades ago.
“We’re always striving to get to this level and to hit that level and not even make the podium, I won. In my own mind I won, I had a great day,” Brandt said. “I have nothing to feel bad about but the other side of that is sometimes I really stunk the place up but I won, big deal.”
