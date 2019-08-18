MENOMONIE — The Eau Claire Cavaliers capped their first Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship on Sunday with an 11-3 victory over Tilden Tigers in the title game at Wakanda Park.
The Cavaliers jumped out to an early lead on the way to the crown, scoring twice in the first inning and seven runs in the first three innings to take an advantage it would not relinquish.
Tom Mewhorter won the Burt Ekern Memorial Offensive MVP award while the Cavaliers also took home the Elmer Swanson Memorial Sportsmanship Award.
The Cavs advanced to the finals by defeating a pair of fellow Chippewa River Baseball League teams earlier in the state tournament. The Cavaliers blanked Osseo 9-0 on Friday night before besting the Eau Claire Bears 10-0 in Saturday’s semifinals.
The Tigers beat Ashland 6-1 in the quarterfinals before routing Hayward 15-1 to advance to Saturday’s championship game. Sam Sorensen had three hits including a double while Cole Zwiefelhofer and Luke Schemenauer each had two hits in the quarterfinal victory for the Tigers. Carl Krumenauer struck out three in seven innings to earn the win on the mound. Jon Schoch hit a grand slam and doubled in a big day as the Tigers earned a seven-inning win in the semis. Schoch was 3-for-4 and drove in seven runs. Jordan Steinmetz had three hits while Drew Steinmetz and Austin LeMay each had two hits with Zwiefelhofer and Drew Steinmetz driving in two apiece. Justin Martell allowed one earned run in five innings to pick up the semifinal victory on the mound.
The Cavaliers are the second CRBL team to win a state title in as many years. The Osseo Merchants won the 2018 championship. The Cavaliers also become the eighth different CRBL team to win a WBA Championship — joining the Bears (2005, 2008 and 2009), Tigers (1995 and 2004), Augusta Athletics (1994), Eau Claire Tommy Millers (1961), Eau Claire Twin City Sports (1964), Osseo (2018) and Thorp Cardinals (Class A in 1953).
The Tigers and Cavaliers finished first and second, respectively, in the CRBL North Division standings prior to the state tournament.
The Tigers advanced to the league title game before falling to Osseo while the Cavaliers were defeated by the Merchants in the league playoff semifinals.