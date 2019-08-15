Trailing 10-3 in the sixth inning in last Sunday’s Wisconsin Baseball Association regional contest with the Sparta Miller, a return to the WBA Finals looked out of reach.
But then Tilden erupted to score a combined nine runs in the next five innings as a part of a 12-11 comeback victory in 10 innings. The Tigers will face Ashland this at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Wakanda Park in Menomonie in a state quarterfinal matchup.
The Tigers mounted a significant rally to qualify for the finals for a second year in a row. The team battled back from seven runs down and won the game in extra innings on a walk-off single from Nolan Baier.
Tilden manager Ryan Baier said the team had a “now or never” moment after Sparta Miller scored five runs in the top of the sixth to take a 10-3 lead. The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the inning and scored in each inning the rest of the way.
“Just to watch them battle back like that and never give up even when we were literally three runs away from a 10-run rule, to be able to come back and win that game says a lot for the character of what we have on the team,” Baier said.
Four players — Jon Schoch, Nolan Baier, Luke Schemenauer and Austin LeMay — had two hits each and combined to drive in nine of the team’s 11 runs in the win. Tilden opened the weekend with a 7-2 win over the host Haugen Knights on Friday evening.
The Tigers roster is made up largely of recently graduated Chi-Hi and McDonell players, but showed the savvy and poise of veterans in Sunday’s come-from-behind victory.
“I think I have more kids on my team under the age of 21 than I do over the age of 21 right now, which is really, really crazy because we’ve been talking about it for years and years about turning the curtain to the younger generation from my dad (Rick) and uncle (Randy) and Mitch Steinmetz’s teams and the success they had,” Baier said. “It’s cool to see the Tilden Tigers turn back over like the old guys did back in the day.”
Justin Martell was added to the team at the start of the tournament and has already made a big impact. The CRBL All-Star from the Jim Falls Sturgeons pitched in both games last weekend, most notably throwing five strong innings during Tilden’s comeback against Sparta.
“Martell really is the reason we won that game the other day (against Sparta),” Baier said. “He came in in a tough spot and threw five innings and gave up only two earned runs.”
Martell played alongside many Tigers at Chi-Hi and has fit in well for the postseason.
“When he comes to our team, he pretty much feels like he’s at home,” Baier said of Martell.
Tilden advanced to the state semifinals a season ago, beating fellow Chippewa River Baseball League team the Eau Claire Bears in the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Osseo in the semis.
The Tigers fell to the Merchants in this year’s CRBL championship game and are one of four of the remaining eight teams from the league — joined by Osseo, the Bears and Eau Claire Cavaliers. Seven CRBL teams qualified for the WBAs overall with Bloomer, Whitehall and the Eau Claire Rivermen losing their three first-round games by a combined four runs.
“I don’t think that’s ever happened in the history of the WBA,” Baier said of the four teams making the finals. “It’s very cool to see.”
Two of the teams meet in the first game of the weekend on Friday when the Bears and Merchants play at 6:30 p.m. The Cavaliers face Spooner in the final game on Friday at 9:30 p.m. with Hayward and Chaseburg-Coon Valley squaring off at 10:30 a.m., one game before Tilden and Ashland. Winners advance to the semifinals later in the day Saturday with the state championship game set for noon on Sunday.
“The boys are more excited than they’ve ever been,” Baier said. “The WBA is always fun, especially when you can make it to a state tournament and hopefully we can come out on top.”
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
