The Chippewa River Baseball League's four playoff teams are still alive in the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament after Tilden, Osseo, the Eau Claire Bears and Eau Claire Cavaliers each earned two wins this past weekend in regional play around the state.
Nolan Baier's walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth pushed Tilden into next weekend's finals with a 12-11 victory over Sparta on Sunday.
Jon Schoch, Baier, Austin LeMay and Luke Schemenauer each had two hits for the Tigers. Schemenauer had three runs batted in while Schoch, Baier and LeMay drove in two runs apiece. LeMay homered and scored two runs while Jordan Steinmetz scored three runs for Tilden.
Tilden scored four runs in the eighth to tie the game at 10 before the two teams traded runs in the ninth.
Justin Martell struck out two while allowing two earned runs in five innings of relief to earn the win in Haugen.
Tilden opened the weekend with a 7-2 win over Haugen on Friday. Schoch, Drew Steinmetz, Baier and Schemenauer had two hits apiece with Schemenauer driving in three and Baier doubling.
PJ LeQuia struck out three and allowed two earned runs in 7.1 innings for the win.
Osseo opened the weekend with an 8-1 win over Tomahawk on Saturday in Altoona. Ryan Freitag was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and Nolan Matson was 2-for-5 with a run batted in for the Merchants. Luke Eide tossed seven solid innings for the win, striking out six while allowing one earned run.
Freitag and Neal Matson homered as a part of Osseo's 6-0 win over Marshfield on Sunday. Freitag drove in four with Aaron Hagberg finished 3-for-4 with a two runs scored. Jaxon Kostka and Joe Zawacki were each 2-for-4 with Zawacki plating a run. Logan Boettcher tossed seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts to earn the victory.
The Eau Claire Bears advance to the finals with an 8-1 win over Tony and a 4-3 victory over Wausau in Altoona. The Eau Claire Cavaliers thumped La Crescent 12-8 in their opening game in Haugen on Saturday before routing Brill 12-2.
All four teams will be in action beginning Friday in Menomonie.
Wausau 4, Bloomer 3
At Altoona, two runs in the bottom of the seventh helped push Wausau past the Fightin' Woodticks on Saturday.
Curtis Dachel struck out three while allowing two earned runs in eight innings for Bloomer who scored all three runs in the top of the third before Wausau scored the final three runs of the contest.
In other action, the Whitehall Wolves fell to Prescott 5-4 in their opening round matchup in Rib Lake and the Eau Claire Rivermen were doubled up by Lake Superior 4-2 in their first round game in Spooner.