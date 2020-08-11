WBA State Tournament: Eau Claire Bears seek clarification on roster ruling for tourney

The Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament is set for this weekend in Spooner and Hayward and one of its participants is still seeking a roster ruling clarification.
The Eau Claire Bears are one of two Chippewa River Baseball League teams that will take part in the tournament along with the Osseo Merchants but the Bears were informed on Monday evening three players that played with the team during this past weekend's WBA Qualifying Tournament hosted by the league would not be eligible for this weekend.
Drew Steinmetz, Cole Zwiefelhofer and Jon Schoch played for the Bears in victories over the Jim Falls Sturgeons and Beef River Bullfrogs last weekend and prior to that played for both the Bears and Tilden Tigers during the CRBL's unsanctioned set of games earlier this summer.
Bears manager Chevy Tollefson said his roster was approved by the CRBL prior to the start of last weekend's tournament and said they were told the team was doing everything correctly. Eau Claire earned a pair of 11-1 victories over the weekend to move on to the state tournament but on Monday found out three of the players from those wins wouldn't be eligible to play.
Tollefson reached out to the WBA but has yet to hear a complete answer on the decision.
“That’s all we’re looking for is a true, true answer," Tollefson said. "We don’t want to be danced around anymore. We want some solid proof that what they’re doing that they’re following the rules.”
The Chippewa Herald also reached out to the WBA but did not immediately receive a response on Tuesday evening.
“I think the decision they made so quickly right before the state tournament is completely unfair," Steinmetz said. "If they would’ve made this decision last week I wouldn’t have that big of a problem with it because I understand they overlooked it, they see it whatever but after letting us play in the playoff this past weekend and now on Monday they make this decision and we’re kind of scrambling and trying to figure out are we allowed, are we not allowed?"
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted sports of all kinds, including the amateur baseball scene in Wisconsin. The CRBL pushed back and altered the setup for its 2020 season on several occasions before opting in late June to play a non-sanctioned league season with the Whitehall Wolves and Eau Claire Cavaliers choosing to not participate. Teams played each other in 'pickup games' when they were able and many players played for more than one team in an effort to play in as many games as possible.
“I don’t think we did anything wrong," Schoch said of the WBA's ruling. "Cole, Drew and I were just trying to play some more baseball so that’s the frustrating thing.”
Once the WBA determined it would be hosting a 12-team state tournament this season and the CRBL would receive two of those spots, the league set up a single elimination qualifying tournament for this past weekend. The Tilden Tigers were originally set to compete in the tournament but withdrew from the tournament and forfeited, giving a bye to the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks who advanced to Sunday before falling to Osseo.
The players and Tollefson alike agreed that the most frustrating part of the situation wasn't necessarily the decision, but the lack of response from the league to their inquiries since the decision was made.
“It sounds like there’s no appeal process in motion," Zwiefelhofer said. "It would just be nice to get some sort of reasoning, some sort of statement because I think that would settle it a little bit. But now we’re just in limbo as to why.”
The Bears are scheduled to open the tournament against the River Falls Fighting Fish on Friday night at 9 p.m. in Hayward while Osseo is off until Saturday when the Merchants face the loser of Friday's Hayward/Glidden matchup at 10:30 a.m. in Hayward. The tournament continues through the weekend with the championship game scheduled for Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. in Spooner.
The CRBL has won the last two state championships with the Merchants taking the title in 2018 and the Eau Claire Cavaliers winning the crown last year.
“I’m rooting for both CRBL teams. I know the league has had a really good showing the last however many years in the WBAs," Zwiefelhofer said. "It’s a cool tournament, it’s got that small-town ball field with a heck of a lot of talent. You see guys from different parts of northwest Wisconsin, it kind of just blows your mind just how talented guys actually are and it’s frustrating because I feel like if they were to go through with a fine-tooth comb through everyone’s roster of those 12 teams they could probably find issues with more than just us three from what their reasoning has been to this point.”
