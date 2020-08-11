WBA State Tournament: Eau Claire Bears seek clarification on roster ruling for tourney

The players and Tollefson alike agreed that the most frustrating part of the situation wasn't necessarily the decision, but the lack of response from the league to their inquiries since the decision was made.

“It sounds like there’s no appeal process in motion," Zwiefelhofer said. "It would just be nice to get some sort of reasoning, some sort of statement because I think that would settle it a little bit. But now we’re just in limbo as to why.”

The Bears are scheduled to open the tournament against the River Falls Fighting Fish on Friday night at 9 p.m. in Hayward while Osseo is off until Saturday when the Merchants face the loser of Friday's Hayward/Glidden matchup at 10:30 a.m. in Hayward. The tournament continues through the weekend with the championship game scheduled for Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. in Spooner.

The CRBL has won the last two state championships with the Merchants taking the title in 2018 and the Eau Claire Cavaliers winning the crown last year.

“I’m rooting for both CRBL teams. I know the league has had a really good showing the last however many years in the WBAs," Zwiefelhofer said. "It’s a cool tournament, it’s got that small-town ball field with a heck of a lot of talent. You see guys from different parts of northwest Wisconsin, it kind of just blows your mind just how talented guys actually are and it’s frustrating because I feel like if they were to go through with a fine-tooth comb through everyone’s roster of those 12 teams they could probably find issues with more than just us three from what their reasoning has been to this point.”

