WBA Tournament: Tilden falls to Spooner in state semifinals

The Tilden Tigers fell to Spooner 7-2 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament in Marshfield.

The Tigers started the weekend with an 8-4 win over Viroqua and 6-1 win against Hayward to advance to the final four.

Nolan Baier was 4-for-5 in defeat for Tilden while Lucas Steinmetz and Alex Ruf added two hits and an RBI apiece. Spooner scored four runs in the fourth inning and three more in the seventh to pull away. Drew Steinmetz had three hits to lead Tilden in the win over Viroqua. Jon Schoch and Cole Zwiefelhofer had two hits including a double apiece while Carl Krumenauer scattered four earned runs across 6.1 innings pitched to earn the win as PJ LeQuia threw 2.2 scoreless innings of relief for the save.

Tilden scored the final six runs of the game in the victory over Hayward. Drew Steinmetz, Schoch, Zwiefelhofer and Tanner Opsal had two hits apiece with Zwiefelhofer and Opsal driving in two. LeQuia went the distance on the mound, allowing one unearned run with five strikeouts.