WBA Tournament Weekend Roundup: Tilden, Osseo, Eau Claire Cavaliers and Eau Claire Bears advance to finals

Four Chippewa River Baseball League teams advanced out of pool play from the opening weekend of the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament this past weekend.
The Tilden Tigers, Osseo Merchants, Eau Claire Cavaliers and Eau Claire Bears each went 2-0 in pool play and are among the 12 finalists to move on to this weekend's WBA Finals in Merrill and Marshfield.
The Tigers opened the weekend with a 9-1 win over the Minoqua Wood Ducks. Cole Zwiefelhofer finished 4-for-5 with two runs batted in while Jon Schoch had three hits and scored twice for Tilden. Lucas Steinmetz, Drew Steinmetz and Tanner Opsal each added two runs batted in. Nolan Baier struck out three while allowing two earned runs in a nine-inning victory on the mound. The Tigers came back to double up Spring Valley 6-3 in the final game Sunday. Schoch and Baier each drove in as Schoch and Ben Steinmetz had two hits apiece. PJ LeQuia scattered 12 hits and three earned runs across nine innings of work with five strikeouts.
The Merchants scored a 6-2 win over the Sparta Millers and a 7-2 triumph against the Wausau River Hawks in Sparta. Nolan Matson was 2-for-5 with three runs batted in for the Merchants against the Millers. Luke Eide struck out 10 in nine innings pitched, scattering 10 hits and two earned runs. Jaxon Kostka had three hits including a double and two runs batted in for Osseo in the win over the River Hawks. Jimi Zawacki and Todd Wienkes each had two hits while Joe Zawacki tripled and drove in three runs. Brandon Jaenke earned the win with 5.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts before Dakota Clouse pitched the final 3.1 innings.
The Eau Claire Cavaliers earned two dominant wins in pool play by defeating the Brill Millers 10-1 and Tri-County Timberjaxx 23-0 in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Bears are moving on after defeating the Lake Superior Sea Dogs 5-2 and Whittlesey Reds 13-1.
The Bloomer Woodticks were 1-1 in River Falls, falling to the host River Falls Fighting Fish 14-3 before defeating the Ashland Merchants 8-3. Sean Hurt had two hits and scored a run for the 'Ticks in the first game of the weekend. Cole Schwab struck out four while allowing three earned runs across six innings for the win against the Merchants as Curtis Dachel pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the save. Connor Stoik was 4-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in, Schwab added three hits including a double and RBI and Corey Poirier and Joe Feck had two hits apiece.
The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks fell in both games in River Falls, losing to the Prescott Pirates 4-1 and Rib Lake Osprey 11-8. Nolan Hutzler had two hits and Nate Hayes doubled for the 'Jacks in the loss to the Pirates. Jake Varsho and Blake Trippler each had three hits in the loss to the Osprey. Hutzler added two hits including a double and Luke Schemenauer, Chandler Blair and Matt Martineau were each 2-for-4.
The Whitehall Wolves went 0-2 in Haugen, falling to Merrill 17-11 and Haugen 11-5.
The four teams will be joined by the River Falls Fighting Fish, Viroqua Sox, Holmen Features, Prescott Pirates, Marshfield Chaparrals, Haugen Knights, Spooner Cardinals and Hayward Hawks in this weekend's finals. Pool pairings for the finals will be released later this week.
The finals begin Friday night with four games before a full schedule of action on Saturday in both Merrill and Marshfield. The state title game is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday in Marshfield.