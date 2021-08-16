WBA Tournament Weekend Roundup: Tilden, Osseo, Eau Claire Cavaliers and Eau Claire Bears advance to finals

Four Chippewa River Baseball League teams advanced out of pool play from the opening weekend of the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament this past weekend.

The Tilden Tigers, Osseo Merchants, Eau Claire Cavaliers and Eau Claire Bears each went 2-0 in pool play and are among the 12 finalists to move on to this weekend's WBA Finals in Merrill and Marshfield.

The Tigers opened the weekend with a 9-1 win over the Minoqua Wood Ducks. Cole Zwiefelhofer finished 4-for-5 with two runs batted in while Jon Schoch had three hits and scored twice for Tilden. Lucas Steinmetz, Drew Steinmetz and Tanner Opsal each added two runs batted in. Nolan Baier struck out three while allowing two earned runs in a nine-inning victory on the mound. The Tigers came back to double up Spring Valley 6-3 in the final game Sunday. Schoch and Baier each drove in as Schoch and Ben Steinmetz had two hits apiece. PJ LeQuia scattered 12 hits and three earned runs across nine innings of work with five strikeouts.