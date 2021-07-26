Weekend Baseball Roundup: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks sweep Cadott

The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks closed the Chippewa River Baseball League regular season by sweeping the Cadott Red Sox in a doubleheader by scores of 12-2 in five innings and 13-3 in six innings on Sunday afternoon at Casper Park.
The Lumberjacks erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning of game one. Nolan Hutzler and Nate Hayes each were 2-for-3 and blasted home runs while Hayes drove in two. Chandler Blair and Jake Varsho each had two hits as well as Blair doubled twice and Varsho singled and doubled. Nelson Crumbaker pitched three innings for the win before Dawson Rice and Blair each tossed scoreless solo innings in the win. Bennett Bowe singled twice and AJ Schemenauer doubled for the Red Sox.
Eight runs in the fourth inning helped the Lumberjacks turn a 2-1 deficit into a sizable advantage on the way to the win and the sweep in game two. Hayes was 3-for-3 with three singles while Hutzler, Blair, Jake Varsho and Trevor Franz had two hits apiece. Griffin Spindler allowed one earned run across six innings while striking out five to earn the win for the Lumberjacks (14-6). Bowe and Carter Vait had two singles apiece for Cadott (1-19).
Osseo 11-11, Whitehall 1-0
At Osseo, the Merchants earned two wins over the Wolves by scores of 11-1 in six innings and 11-0.
The Merchants scored three runs in the third and fifth innings and two in the second and sixth in game one. Storm Standiford homered and scored four runs as a part of a 2-for-2 day for the Merchants. Nolan Matson and Jesse Brockman had two hits each and combined for three runs driven in. Luke Eide allowed one unearned run with seven strikeouts across six innings to earn the win on the hill.
Preston Gamroth allowed one hit across five innings of the second game, striking out four batters and walking one. Dakota Clouse was 3-for-4 with two run scored, a double and run batted in for the Merchants (17-3). Brockman, Matson, Aaron Hagberg and Ryan Freitag had two hits each with Hagberg and Freitag driving in two runs apiece and Freitag doubled twice to complete the sweep of the Wolves (9-10).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 9-11, Eau Claire Bears 8-1
At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers earned two wins over the Eau Claire Bears by scores of 9-8 and 11-1.
Paul Petit struck out four in six innings for the victory in game one. Mitch Voller was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and Cooper Kapanke had three hits including a double and two runs batted in for the Cavs. Brady Burzynski and Ty Fadness each homered, Nate Kent had three hits and scored two runs and Blake Johnson doubled and drove in two for the Bears.
Carter Hesselman tossed six strong innings in allowing one earned run while striking out seven for the Cavs (18-1) in game two. Anthony Pogodzinski homered and drove in four, Xavier Bembister had two runs batted in and Gabe O'Brien was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI in the win. Todd Lasher had two hits including a double and one run batted in for the Bears (11-9).
Saturday
Tilden 5-17, Eau Claire Rivermen 1-2
At Eau Claire, the Tigers swept the Rivermen by scores of 5-1 and 17-3.
Andy Davis threw seven strong innings in game one, striking out 10 in allowing one run in the fourth inning. Jordan Steinmetz and Jon Schoch each had two hits including two doubles and two runs batted in four the Tigers. Alex Ruf and Andy Davis doubled and Jack Riemenschneider was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Tyler Gray and Joe Davis each had a double and James Davis drove in a run for the Rivermen.
Tilden scored at least three runs in four different innings in game two to complete the sweep. Steinmetz scored three runs, Schoch and Nolan Baier were each 3-for-4, Ben Steinmetz had four hits and drove in three runs and Noah Hanson homered and drove in three as a part of a 2-for-5 performance for Tilden (15-5). Alex Run homered, scored five runs, stole three bases and drove in three, Cole Zwiefelhofer added two hits and two RBIs and Tanner Opsal doubled.
Andy Niese homered and Tyler Gray had two hits for the Rivermen (7-13).
17U Legion
Chippewa Falls Post 77 1-2 at state
At Onalaska, the Post 77 17U team won once and lost twice at the state tournament.
Post 77 defeated Manitowoc 8-1 on Saturday, a win coming after an 11-6 defeat to Kaukauna to start the weekend on Friday and 10-6 loss to Genoa City on Sunday.
Avery Kaanta was 4-for-4 with two runs batted in and a double for Post 77 in the opener against Kaukauna. Easton Bobb added two hits and Mayson Tester drove in two runs. Post 77 came back the next day to earn a victory. Dawson Goodman was 2-for-3 while Evan Eslinger and Tyler Carroll each drove in two runs with doubles from Carroll and Bobb. Bobb tossed 3.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts before Goodman allowed one earned run in 3.2 innings of relief to close out the win.