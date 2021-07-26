Weekend Baseball Roundup: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks sweep Cadott

The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks closed the Chippewa River Baseball League regular season by sweeping the Cadott Red Sox in a doubleheader by scores of 12-2 in five innings and 13-3 in six innings on Sunday afternoon at Casper Park.

The Lumberjacks erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning of game one. Nolan Hutzler and Nate Hayes each were 2-for-3 and blasted home runs while Hayes drove in two. Chandler Blair and Jake Varsho each had two hits as well as Blair doubled twice and Varsho singled and doubled. Nelson Crumbaker pitched three innings for the win before Dawson Rice and Blair each tossed scoreless solo innings in the win. Bennett Bowe singled twice and AJ Schemenauer doubled for the Red Sox.

Eight runs in the fourth inning helped the Lumberjacks turn a 2-1 deficit into a sizable advantage on the way to the win and the sweep in game two. Hayes was 3-for-3 with three singles while Hutzler, Blair, Jake Varsho and Trevor Franz had two hits apiece. Griffin Spindler allowed one earned run across six innings while striking out five to earn the win for the Lumberjacks (14-6). Bowe and Carter Vait had two singles apiece for Cadott (1-19).

Osseo 11-11, Whitehall 1-0

At Osseo, the Merchants earned two wins over the Wolves by scores of 11-1 in six innings and 11-0.