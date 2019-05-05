BLOOMER — Curtis Dachel struck out 11 in a complete game effort to give Bloomer a 7-2 win over Stanley at Stuckert Field on Sunday in Chippewa River Baseball League action.
Dachel allowed nine hits two runs (one earned) and walked three.
Noah Lane led the Fightin’ Woodticks (2-0) going 4-for-5 with a run batted in. Brett Stuckert added a double, a run batted in and two runs scored while Caleb Mikil went 2-for-4 and scored twice.
Kevin Christorf was 4-for-5 for Stanley and Cole Ciokiewicz added two hits for the Slammers (1-1). Tanner Henderson had two hits and two runs scored.
Kasey Van Den Heuvel punched out four in five innings on the mound.
Tilden 12, Cadott 1
At Cadott, the Tigers moved to 2-0 in league play on the season with a victory over the Red Sox.
PJ Lequia and Justin Ignarski combined to allow two hits and strike out eight in seven innings.
Cole Zwiefelhofer was 4-for-5 with a double, four runs batted in and two runs scored to lead the offense.
Lequia homered and drove in two in a 2-for-2 day and Alex Ruf and Carl Krumenauer also had two hits. Ruf scored three times and Krumenauer and Jon Schoch scored twice.
Ben Poppe and Austin Goettle each singled for Cadott (0-2).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 8,
Jim Falls 3
At Jim Falls, the Sturgeons had a one-run lead through four before the Cavaliers added two in the fifth and four in the seventh to pull away.
Bob Maurer was 3-for-4 for Jim Falls with a double and run scored while Avery Elliot scored a run in a two hit day.
Nelson Crumbaker took the loss for the Sturgeons (0-3) giving up seven runs in seven innings. He struck out three and walked six.
Jake Jenneman threw a compete game for Eau Claire with seven strikeouts.
Tyler Hermann had three hits, a run batted in and scored twice for the Cavaliers (1-0). Tom Mewhorter had two hits and drove in two and Ethan Kjellberg had a home run.
Osseo 7, Whitehall 6
At Osseo, the Merchants broke a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the eighth in a win over the Wolves.
The game was tied at five apiece until the Merchants took a lead in the seventh. Whitehall (0-2) tied the game again in the top of the eighth.
Ryan Freitag was 3-for-3 with a run batted in and three runs scored to lead Osseo (2-0). Jesse Brockman tripled and drove in three on two hits awhile Matt Vold added two hits and two runs scored.
Logan Boettcher had eight strikeouts in six innings.
Max Ferguson doubled and had two hits for the Wolves while Trent Vondrasek had a hit and plated two runs.
Eau Claire Bears 5, Beef River 1
At Altoona, the Bears topped the Bullfrogs behind a complete game from Blake Johnson.
Johnson allowed eight hits and two walks while striking out eight.
Sam Janni went 3-for-4 with a double and run scored to led the Bears (2-0). Ty Fadness and Brian Menard each added two hits.
Logan Berg doubled in a 2-for-4 game with a stolen base and the only Beef River (0-1) run. Logan Johnson had the team’s run batted in.
Berg struck out three in five innings on the mound.