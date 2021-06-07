Weekend CRBL Roundup: Bloomer takes two from Cadott

The Bloomer Woodticks took two games from the Cadott Red Sox in a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday in Cadott by scores 7-1 and 10-5.
Curtis Dachel struck out a pair and allowed one earned run across seven innings to grab the victory in the first game. Bloomer scored all seven runs in the first three innings including four in the top of the second. Noah Lane finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in. Connor Stoik doubled twice and drove in two while Lief Iverson and Brent Sarauer each had two hits and combined to score three runs.
Tony Riley had two hits including a double and Rick Danielson drove in a run for the Red Sox.
Five runs in the top of the fifth helped the Woodticks pull away to a victory in game two to complete the sweep. Dachel allowed one earned run in three innings with three strikeouts in the victory in game two.
Stoik homered, scored twice and drove in two to lead the Bloomer (4-7) offense. Corey Poirier was 2-for-3 with a double, Erik Abrahamson finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Jake Malinowski had two hits and two runs batted in.
Bennett Bowe was 2-for-4 with a run batted in and Zac Merritt drove in two and had a double for Cadott (1-11).
Chippewa Falls 3-13, Jim Falls 0-1
At Jim Falls, the Lumberjacks won both games of a doubleheader with the Sturgeons by scores of 3-0 and 13-1 in six innings.
Levi Schaller struck out 21 batters across seven scoreless innings in allowing one hit for the Lumberjacks in game one. Jake Varsho and Blake Trippler each drove in a run for the Lumberjacks, who tallied single runs in the second, fourth and seventh innings. Peter Thaler had the hit for the Sturgeons while Dylan Waters struck out two and allowed two earned runs in seven innings.
Chippewa Falls scored at least two runs in four different innings in a 13-1 win over the Sturgeons in the second game. Luke Schemenauer homered and drove in two for the Lumberjacks (8-2). Varsho and Nolan Hutzler had three hits each as Hutzler doubled twice and the duo combined to drive in seven runs. Nate Hayes was 2-for-2 with four runs batted in and a double and Chandler Blair had two hits. Griffin Spindler scattered three hits and one walk with one earned run in six innings to earn the victory.
Tristin Hable had a hit, drew a walk and scored a run for the Sturgeons (1-11).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 9-11, Beef River 2-0
At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers stayed unbeaten in league play with a doubleheader sweep of the Bullfrogs.
Jaxon Vance was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and finished a home run shy of the cycle in game one, a 9-2 win. Mitch Voller, Kole Lekvin, Tanner Halverson and Anthony Pogodzinski each had two hits as Lekvin and Halverson drove in two runs each, Voller tripled and doubled and Halverson and Lekvin each had a double. Paul Petit struck out five over six innings in allowing two earned runs. Wesley Boyarski had a hit and run batted in for the Bullfrogs.
Four runs in the third and fifth innings helped the Cavs (6-0) win game two 11-0 in five innings. Halvorson homered and drove in five, Lekvin was 2-for-3 with a run batted in and Ethan Kjellberg had two hits including a double. Carter Hesselman scattered one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Jordan Payne had a hit for the Bullfrogs (2-12).
Tilden 7-12, Eau Claire Bears 6-1
At Altoona, the Tigers (8-2) took both games of a doubleheader with the Bears (6-5) by scores of 7-6 and 12-1.