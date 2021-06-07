Weekend CRBL Roundup: Bloomer takes two from Cadott

At Jim Falls, the Lumberjacks won both games of a doubleheader with the Sturgeons by scores of 3-0 and 13-1 in six innings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Levi Schaller struck out 21 batters across seven scoreless innings in allowing one hit for the Lumberjacks in game one. Jake Varsho and Blake Trippler each drove in a run for the Lumberjacks, who tallied single runs in the second, fourth and seventh innings. Peter Thaler had the hit for the Sturgeons while Dylan Waters struck out two and allowed two earned runs in seven innings.

Chippewa Falls scored at least two runs in four different innings in a 13-1 win over the Sturgeons in the second game. Luke Schemenauer homered and drove in two for the Lumberjacks (8-2). Varsho and Nolan Hutzler had three hits each as Hutzler doubled twice and the duo combined to drive in seven runs. Nate Hayes was 2-for-2 with four runs batted in and a double and Chandler Blair had two hits. Griffin Spindler scattered three hits and one walk with one earned run in six innings to earn the victory.

Tristin Hable had a hit, drew a walk and scored a run for the Sturgeons (1-11).

Eau Claire Cavaliers 9-11, Beef River 2-0

At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers stayed unbeaten in league play with a doubleheader sweep of the Bullfrogs.