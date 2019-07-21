JIM FALLS — The Bloomer Fightin’ Woodticks scored the first six runs of the game on Sunday in a 6-1 win over Jim Falls in a Chippewa River Baseball League matchup.
Bloomer scored one run in the third before adding three in the sixth and two more in the ninth.
That was more than enough run support for starting pitcher Curtis Dachel, who struck out four while allowing one unearned run in the win.
Corey Poirier finished 3-for-4 to lead Bloomer (11-6) while Leif Iverson added two hits including a double. Noah Lane and Jake Malinowski each scored two runs while Dachel, Malinowski and Nick Prill each had an RBI for Bloomer.
Justin Toman was 2-for-4 with a double for Jim Falls (4-15).
Tilden 10-6, Beef River 0-0
At Casper Park, the Tigers pitched a pair of shutouts in a doubleheader sweep over the Bullfrogs.
PJ LeQuia struck out four while scattering four hits in a 10-0 win in six innings of the first game.
Jon Schoch finished 4-for-4 with four runs batted in and a double while Couper Fosvik and Sam Sorensen each had two hits and a double apiece. Jordan Steinmetz stole three bases, scored three runs and drove in one while LeQuia helped his own cause with two RBIs. Taylor Rathke had two hits for Beef River.
Justin Ignarski and LeQuia teamed up to blank the Bullfrogs in the second game, a 6-0 victory. Ignarski struck out four while allowing five hits and a walk in six innings before LeQuia tossed a scoreless seventh for Tilden (16-4). Schoch homered and drove in four as a part of a 3-for-4 day while Steinmetz was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Cole Zwiefelhofer and Justin Ignarski each had two hits. Ryan Gray was 2-for-3 for Beef River (5-14).
Osseo 5, Eau Claire Cavaliers 3
At Osseo, the Merchants won twice in a doubleheader against the Cavaliers.
Three runs in the bottom of the fifth put Osseo in front for good in a 5-3 win in game one. Dakota Clouse struck out four and went all seven innings in the win. Neal Matson was 2-for-3 with a triple, Reese Vold and Joe Zawacki each had two hits and a double apiece.
Tom Mewhorter and Cole Tyman each had an RBI for the Cavaliers.
Osseo overcame a 4-1 deficit in game two to earn an 8-4 victory.
Logan Boettcher struck out three while allowing one earned run in seven innings for the victory on the hill. Jesse Brockman was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a double for the Merchants (19-3). Todd Wienkes was 3-for-4 and Nolan Matson had two hits and a run batted in.
Brady Burzynski was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in while Tyler Hermann had two hits and an RBI for Eau Claire (16-5).
Eau Claire Bears 14, Stanley 1
At Altoona, the Bears routed the Slammers.
Eau Claire (17-3) scored twice in the first, three times in the third and eight times in the fourth as a part of the win.
Todd Lasher finished 3-for-3 with a home run, five runs batted in two runs scored and two walks while Josh Halling tripled and five different Bears players (Reed Pecha, Halling, Brian Menard, Lasher, JD Prescher) had a double. Halling and Alex Jinkins each had two hits with Halling driving in three and Pecha adding two RBIs.
Chevy Tollefson struck out three while allowing one unearned run in four innings for the win and Alex Mahaz threw three scoreless innings with four strikeouts for the save.
James Zastrow drove in a run for Stanley (6-12).