JIM FALLS — Three runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth helped push the Cadott Red Sox to an 8-6 victory over Jim Falls on Sunday afternoon in Chippewa River Baseball League action.
Rick Danielson struck out a pair in five innings on the mound to earn the victory for the Red Sox (2-11). Bennett Bowe had two hits and two runs scored, Zach Butera doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Mike Danielson had two hits and two runs driven in for Cadott.
Ryan Krumenauer finished 3-for-5 with a run batted in and one stolen base while Peter Thaler had two doubles and two driven in for the Sturgeons (0-11).
Stanley 11-1, Beef River 1-4
At Strum, the Slammers and Bullfrogs split a doubleheader.
Stanley slammed 19 hits and 11 runs as a part of an 11-1 win in the first game. Logan Delkamp and Zak Ingersoll each had two doubles while Ingersoll was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three runs batted in for Stanley. Delkamp was 2-for-5 with three runs scored while Keith Smasal and Ryan Joten each had three hits.
Chris Komanec struck out six in seven innings while allowing one earned run to pick up the victory. Logan Berg and Ryan Gray each had two hits and a double apiece for the Bullfrogs.
Three runs in the third inning helped the Bullfrogs earn a 4-1 win in the second game. Tim Prince doubled twice and had three hits and runs batted in for Beef River (3-7). Logan Berg struck out 11 and allowed no earned runs in a complete-game effort for the Bullfrogs.
Delkamp drove in one for the Slammers (5-5).
Saturday
Eau Claire Cavaliers 19, Bloomer 2
At Bloomer, the Cavaliers scored a combined 12 runs in the sixth and seventh innings in a win over the Fightin’ Woodticks.
Tanner Halverson was 3-for-5 with five runs batted in and a double while Jordan Wilson had two doubles and scored four runs for the Cavaliers. Adam Krajewski and Ryan Venne drove in three and two runs, respectively, in the victory.
Paul Petit struck out nine while allowing one earned run in five innings to pick up the win.
Corey Poirier finished 2-for-3 with a run batted in and a double for Bloomer.
Osseo 17-11, Cadott 0-0
At Cadott, the Merchants earned a pair of victories over the Red Sox in a doubleheader.
Logan Boettcher struck out six in four innings to pick up the win 17-0 in the first game. Jarred Jiskra had five strikeouts in two innings pitched for the Red Sox.
Luke Eide punched out 10 batters across six strong innings for Osseo in an 11-0 victory in the second game. Ryan Freitag had two hits including a home run and Neal Matson was 3-for-3 with a home run and two doubles for the Merchants. Josh Chrusciel struck out a pair in six innings for the Red Sox.
