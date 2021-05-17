Weekend CRBL Roundup: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks take two from Bloomer

The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks took both games of a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader against the Bloomer Woodticks on Sunday afternoon at Casper Park, winning a tight first game 3-2 before earning a 10-0 win in six innings in game two.
Levi Schaller and Curtis Dachel battled in a pitcher's duel in game one with both pitchers going the distance. Schaller picked up the win for the 'Jacks, striking out 18 while scattering four hits and one walk in allowing two earned runs in seven innings. Dachel struck out four in six innings as he allowed six hits, two walks and two earned runs.
Dachel also helped his own case at hte plate with a home run and two runs batted in while Corey Poirier was 2-for-3. Matt Martineau was 2-for-2 with a run batted in, Chandler Blair doubled and Griffin Spindler drove in a run for the Lumberjacks who plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead.
Five runs in the fourth and four in the fifth helped Chippewa Falls pull away to a 10-run win in the second game. Blair homered and drove in three while the trio of Blake Trippler, Nolan Hutzler and Matt Martineau each had two hits for the Lumberjacks (6-2). Nelson Crumbaker struck out six in five scoreless innings to earn the win on the mound.
Noah Lane doubled with he and Sean Hurt each having a hit and a walk for the Woodticks (2-5).
Tilden 10-14, Beef River 0-1
At Strum, the Tigers won both games against the Bullfrogs by scores of 10-0 and 14-1, both in five innings.
Drew Steinmetz and Nolan Baier each had two hits and a stolen base for the Tigers. Jon Schoch and Baier each had two runs batted in, Drew Steinmetz had two hits, three runs scored and a run batted in and Ryan Baier had two runs batted. Carl Krumenauer struck out three in allowing one hit and zero walks in five innings on the mound.
Krumenauer came back to pitch the first three innings of the second game to earn another win. Lucas Steinmetz was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two runs batted in and two triples for Tilden (6-2). Dane Weiland and Nolan Baier each socked home runs and combined for six runs batted in. Drew Steinmetz, Cole Zwiefelhofer, Nolan Baier and Weiland each had two hits in the win.
Ryan Gray was 2-for-2 with a run batted in for the Bullfrogs (1-7).
Eau Claire Rivermen 1-7, Jim Falls 0-3
At Jim Falls, the Rivermen picked up two wins over the Sturgeons by scores of 1-0 and 7-3.
One run in the top of the second was enough to back Tyler Gray on the mound in game one. Gray struck out 12 and scattered three hits and one walk for the Rivermen. Sawyer Sturz and Andy Niese had two hits and a walk apiece and Will Petrosky scored the lone run of the game. Tristan Hable and Peter Thaler each doubled while Isaac Lindstrom and Ryan Krumenauer teamed up to allow one unearned run with four strikeouts in seven innings for the Sturgeons.
Two runs in the third, fourth and seventh innings helped the Rivermen (6-2) complete the sweep in game two. Carson Soukup was 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in while James Davis doubled and drove in two and Niese had two hits for the Rivermen. Davis went the distance on the mound in the win, striking out three while allowing three earned runs in seven innings.
Krumenauer and Hable had two hits each for the Sturgeons (1-7).
Eau Claire Bears 7-5, Cadott 3-3
At Altoona, the Bears won a pair of games with the Red Sox by scores of 7-3 and 5-3.
Chevy Tollefson pitched a complete game in the first game, striking out a pair. Blake Johnson was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and one run batted in, Tyler Oestrich finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Josh Halling was 1-for-4 with triple and three RBIs for the Bears. AJ Schemenauer was 1-for-2 with one run scored, home run and three RBIs for the Red Sox.
J.R. Lukes went 6.2 innings with five strikeouts in the second game, a 5-3 victory for the Bears. Todd Lasher retired the final batter of the game with a strikeout to earn the save. Scott Lindenberg had two hits and two stolen bases, Halling was 1-for-1 with a pair of walks and one run batted in and Oestrich doubled and drove in one for the Bears (6-2).
Tony Riley had a hit and three runs batted in for the Red Sox (1-7).