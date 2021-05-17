Weekend CRBL Roundup: Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks take two from Bloomer

Tilden 10-14, Beef River 0-1

At Strum, the Tigers won both games against the Bullfrogs by scores of 10-0 and 14-1, both in five innings.

Drew Steinmetz and Nolan Baier each had two hits and a stolen base for the Tigers. Jon Schoch and Baier each had two runs batted in, Drew Steinmetz had two hits, three runs scored and a run batted in and Ryan Baier had two runs batted. Carl Krumenauer struck out three in allowing one hit and zero walks in five innings on the mound.

Krumenauer came back to pitch the first three innings of the second game to earn another win. Lucas Steinmetz was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two runs batted in and two triples for Tilden (6-2). Dane Weiland and Nolan Baier each socked home runs and combined for six runs batted in. Drew Steinmetz, Cole Zwiefelhofer, Nolan Baier and Weiland each had two hits in the win.

Ryan Gray was 2-for-2 with a run batted in for the Bullfrogs (1-7).

Eau Claire Rivermen 1-7, Jim Falls 0-3

At Jim Falls, the Rivermen picked up two wins over the Sturgeons by scores of 1-0 and 7-3.