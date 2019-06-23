EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Bears scored in each inning including seven runs in the fourth of a 14-2 five-inning win against the Stanley Slammers on Sunday in Chippewa River Baseball League action.
The run support was plenty for Chevy Tollefson, who allowed two earned runs while striking out five in five innings on the mound. Sam Janni was 3-for-3 with four runs scored, Jeremy Nicolai doubled and drove in three while Josh Halling had four RBIs and a double and JD Presher drove in three for the Bears.
Brandon Herrick was 2-for-3 with a double and Ryan Joten doubled and drove in one for the Slammers.
Eau Claire Rivermen 5-12, Jim Falls 2-11
At Eau Claire, the Rivermen swept a doubleheader with the Sturgeons.
Shane Boettcher struck out seven in six strong innings as a part of a 5-2 win in the first game. Will Petrosky threw a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts to pick up the save.
Dayton Gutsch had three hits and three stolen bases while Joel Effertz and Tyler Gray had two hits apiece and Jordan Ruppelt drove in two for the Rivermen. Peter Thaler was 2-for-3 and Tristan Hable plated a run for the Sturgeons.
The Rivermen edged the Sturgeons in a 12-11 slugfest in the second game. Eau Claire scored seven runs in the first to race out to a 7-2 lead but a six run five helped the Sturgeons take the lead before Eau Claire scored once in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth to grab the lead for good.
Hans Sokup struck out one in 2.1 innings of relief to earn the win on the hill. Gutsch had three more steals and two runs scored and Effertz was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a double for the Rivermen (6-4). Hable scored three runs and Ben Pitsch finished with two hits and three RBIs for the Sturgeons (0-13).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 10-5, Beef River 0-6
At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers and Bullfrogs split a doubleheader.
Paul Petit pitched six strong innings for the Cavs in a 10-0 win in six innings of game one. Petit allowed one hit while striking out eight in those six innings while the Cavs scored at least two runs in four of the six innings for the victory.
Coly Tyman and Kole Levkin each tripled, Tom Mewhorter homered and Brady Burzynski and Caleb Hurt had two hits apiece with Hurt driving in two for the Cavaliers.
The Bullfrogs turned the tide in the second game, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second and taking the lead for good with a run in the seventh for a 6-5 win in game two.
Tim Prince threw 2.2 innings of relief to earn the win for Beef River. Tanner Marsh had three hits and was a home run short of the cycle and drove in a pair while Logan Berg had two hits and scored a run for Beef River (4-9).
Jordan Wilson doubled and drove in two while Mewhorter had a double and scored twice for Eau Claire (11-1).