EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Rivermen earned a 7-2 win over the Beef River Bullfrogs on Sunday afternoon in a Chippewa River Baseball League matchup.
Joel Effertz earned the win on the mound for the Rivermen, striking out seven in six innings for the win while Tyler Gray struck out nine in three innings to pick up the save.
Effertz was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and four runs batted in. Gray was 2-for-5, Andy Niese had two hits including a double and scored two runs, Sawyer Sturz doubled and two RBIs and Alex Rocksold was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Rivermen (1-1).
Taylor Rathke, Logan Berg and Tim Prince were each 2-for-4 for the Bullfrogs (0-2).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 13, Cadott 1 (8 inn.)
At Cadott, the Cavaliers (2-0) rolled to a victory over the Red Sox (0-4).
Saturday
Tilden 1-3, Osseo 5-0
At Osseo, the Tigers and Merchants split a doubleheader.
Reese Vold was 2-for-2 with a home run and three runs batted in for the Merchants in a 5-1 win in the first game.
Steve Hensley added two hits including a double and scored twice for the Merchants, who tallied four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break open a 1-1 game.
Preston Gamroth picked up the win with one inning pitched in relief.
Cole Zwiefelhofer tripled and drove in a run for the Tigers.
Carl Krumenauer threw seven scoreless innings for the Tigers in the second game, a 3-0 win. Krumenauer struck out four while allowing four hits and five walks.
Zwiefelhofer doubled and drove in two for Tilden (3-1).
Jimi Zawacki had two hits for the Merchants (3-1).
Whitehall 20-11, Jim Falls 0-0
At Jim Falls, the Wolves scored a combined 31 runs in a pair of five-inning wins over the Sturgeons in a doubleheader.
Whitehall scored 11 runs in the third inning of a 20-0 win in the first game. Nate Pronschinske was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in, Trent Vondrasek had three hits including a home run and double, scored three runs and drove in four and Jordan Hauser was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, two doubles and an RBI for the Wolves.
Alex Byom struck out 12 while allowing one hit in five innings.
Vondrasek added three hits and two runs batted in as a part of an 11-0 win in the second game. Max Ferguson was 2-for-3 with four runs scored, a triple and run batted in for the Wolves (2-2). Scott Hovell struck out six in a complete-game win, limiting the Sturgeons (0-5) to one hit.
Bloomer 4, Cadott 2
At Cadott, the Fightin’ Woodticks doubled up the Red Sox.
Curtis Dachel earned the win on the mound for Bloomer, striking out six in nine innings. Corey Poirier was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Tanner Linsmeyer finished 2-for-5 with a run scored.
Ben Poppe was 2-for-3 with a walk and Mike Danielson was 2-for-3 for Cadott.
