Weekend CRBL Roundup: Jim Falls sweeps Cadott

CADOTT — The Jim Falls Sturgeons took both games of a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday against the Cadott Red Sox by scores of 9-6 and 7-3.
Ryan Krumenauer had three of Jim Falls' 11 hits in game one and stole two bases while Bob Mauer and Jake Eslinger each bashed home runs as Mauer drove in four runs. Isaac Lindstrom struck out six while allowing one earned run in 4.2 innings pitched before Krumenauer tossed 2.1 scoreless innings to complete the win.
The Jim Falls bats stayed hot in game two as a five-run fifth helped the Sturgeons lock up the sweep. Krumenauer and Austin Sykora were each 2-for-4 with an RBI apiece. Tristin Hable and Lindstrom had a double apiece in the win for Jim Falls (5-15).
Peter Thaler tossed 5.1 innings of scoreless relief for the win on the mound.
Bloomer 6-5, Tilden 4-5
At Bloomer, the Woodticks and Tigers each earned a victory in a doubleheader.
Erik Abrahamson was 2-for-2 with three runs batted in while Brent Sarauer added two RBIs of his own as Bloomer opened the day with a 6-4 win in the first game. Connor Stoik doubled and scored three runs in support of pitcher Curtis Dachel who struck out 10 in seven innings while scattering nine hits, four earned runs and two walks.
Jordan Steinmetz was 3-for-4 including two doubles and Dane Weiland drove in three for the Tigers.
Tilden flipped the script in the second game, scoring a combined 11 runs in the final three for a 12-5 win.
Cole Zwiefelhofer was 2-for-5 with three runs batted in, Nolan Baier had three hits and two runs batted in with a double and Steinmetz added two hits four runs scored and three walks for the Tigers (13-5). Zwiefelhofer also struck out 11 batters in a complete-game victory.
Corey Poirier had three hits while Stoik drove in two and Jake Malinowski was 2-for-2 with a run scored and run batted in for Bloomer (9-11).
Eau Claire Rivermen 5-0, Whitehall 3-8
At Whitehall, the Rivermen and Wolves split a doubleheader.
The Rivermen scored the final four runs in game one to earn a 5-3 victory. Andy Niese had two hits while Sawyer Sturz and Tyler Gray doubled and drove in one with Keith Smasal and Riley Parks adding RBIs for the Rivermen. Gray struck out nine while scattering three earned runs on seven hits and three walks in a complete-game win.
Scott Hovell was 2-for-4, Carson Pehler doubled and drove in one and Nate Pronschinske doubled and scored for the Wolves.
Jordan Hauser, Pronschinske and Isaac Marley each had two hits including a double and three RBIs from Pronschinske in game two as the Wolves (9-7) earned an 8-0 victory. Hovell and Jordan Hauser teamed up for the shutout as Hovell struck out 10 in six scoreless innings before a pair of strikeouts from Hauser completed the win.
Gray and Brett Johnson had a hit each for the Rivermen (7-11).