Weekend CRBL Roundup: Jim Falls sweeps Cadott

Jordan Steinmetz was 3-for-4 including two doubles and Dane Weiland drove in three for the Tigers.

Tilden flipped the script in the second game, scoring a combined 11 runs in the final three for a 12-5 win.

Cole Zwiefelhofer was 2-for-5 with three runs batted in, Nolan Baier had three hits and two runs batted in with a double and Steinmetz added two hits four runs scored and three walks for the Tigers (13-5). Zwiefelhofer also struck out 11 batters in a complete-game victory.

Corey Poirier had three hits while Stoik drove in two and Jake Malinowski was 2-for-2 with a run scored and run batted in for Bloomer (9-11).

Eau Claire Rivermen 5-0, Whitehall 3-8

At Whitehall, the Rivermen and Wolves split a doubleheader.

The Rivermen scored the final four runs in game one to earn a 5-3 victory. Andy Niese had two hits while Sawyer Sturz and Tyler Gray doubled and drove in one with Keith Smasal and Riley Parks adding RBIs for the Rivermen. Gray struck out nine while scattering three earned runs on seven hits and three walks in a complete-game win.

Scott Hovell was 2-for-4, Carson Pehler doubled and drove in one and Nate Pronschinske doubled and scored for the Wolves.