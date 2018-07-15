A seven-run third inning pushed the Tilden Tigers to a 12-2 victory over the Jim Falls Sturgeons on Sunday at Casper Park in Chippewa River Baseball League action.
Carl Krumenauer got a complete game victory on the mound for the Tigers (13-6). He gave up one earned run on six hits, while striking out seven batters.
Mike Cohen took the loss for Jim Falls (2-18) throwing six innings and giving up up nine earned runs.
The Sturgeons scored one run apiece in the fourth and sixth innings.
Jordan Steinmetz was 2-for-4 with one run scored and three runs batted in. Jon Schoch and Tyler Riemenschneide each had two hit in the win.
For Jim Falls, Cohen and Matt Nelson were each 2-for-3 on the day.
Jim Falls travels to Stanley on Wednesday and Tilden hosts Cadott on Sunday.
Bloomer 4-4, Beef River 7-2
At Bloomer, the Woodticks and the Bullfrogs split a doubleheader on Sunday.
Beef River took game one 7-4 as they scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth.
Bloomer scored three runs in the sixth.
Cal Sauro allowed nine hits and four earned runs in seven innings to get the win. Curtis Dachel suffered the loss giving up five earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Zach Ruf was 1-for-4 with a double, run scored and a run batted in for Bloomer. Noah Lane was 2-4.
Kyle Balash went 2-for-4 for Beef River.
In game two, the Woodticks scored four in the sixth to overtake the Bullfrogs (6-10).
James Palmer went the distance with five strikeouts and two runs on five hits.
Tim Prince took the loss in six innings of work and three earned runs allowed.
Cory Poirier was 2-for-2 with a run scored for Bloomer.
Sauro drove in a run in a 2-for-3 performance.
Bloomer (6-12) hosts Cadott on Saturday.
Eau Claire Rivermen 9-8, Stanley 2-7
At Stanley, the Rivermen took two games from the Slammers.
In game one, the Rivermen scored six times in the first, which was enough for the victory.
Jesse Urbanek got the win going seven innings and giving up two runs while striking out four.
Luke Merritt was tagged with the loss.
Andy Niese was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in for the Rivermen (10-8). Al Rocksvold plated two and scored twice as he went 2-for-3.
For Stanley, Brian Mason got a hit in his one at-bat and both Brandon Wright and Matt Drost were 1-for-3.
In game two six runs in the first weren’t enough for the Slammer as the Rivermen came back to win. The Rivermen scored four runs in the fifth to take the lead.
Tyler Gray got the victory in three innings pitched.
Dalton Hutton and Rocksvold each were 3-for-4.
Jeremy Bremness was 2-for-2 for the Slammers (5-12).
Stanley hosts Jim Falls on Wednesday.
Whitehall 13-18, Cadott 1-0
At Cadott, the Red Sox were swept by the Wolves.
In game on one, Whitehall scored all 13 of their runs in the fourth to win in five innings. Cadott's lone run also came in the fourth.
Isaac Marley went five giving up five hits and one earned run with three strikeouts.
Brad Schank went 2-for-3 . He plated three runs and scored twice. Alex Petroski drove in two in a 3-for-4 performance.
In game two, Whitehall scored seven in the fourth and ten in the sixth in a six inning win.
Alex Byom struck out 11 in five innings to get the win.
Tyler Manley hit a grand slam and scored three runs and Schrank went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two runs batted in for the Wolves (17-0).
Rick Danielson was 2-for-3 for Cadott (2-16).
Cadott plays at Bloomer on Saturday.
Eau Claire Cavaliers 5-3, Eau Claire Bears 1-9
At Eau Claire, the Bears and Cavaliers split a doubleheader on Sunday.
In game one, Brian Dickow threw a complete game to hold down the Bears. He limited the Bears to four hits while striking out two.
Tom Mewhorter led the way offensively for the Cavaliers (16-4) going 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and a run batted in.
Cole Tynan drove in two in a 2-for-3 game at the plate.
Chevy Tollefson took the loss for the Bears (11-4) giving up five earned runs in five innings.
Brian Menard doubled and drove in a run.
In game two, the Bears scored five times in the first to power their way past the Cavaliers.
Matt Flescher struck out six in five innings while allowing two earned runs as he got the win.
Sam Janni was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Jim Thill went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Ty Fadness plated four runs on two hits.
Adam Krakewski and Matt Kent each doubled for the Cavaliers.
Whitehall 7-11, Jim Falls 2-1
At Whitehall, the Wolves stayed unbeaten by sweeping a doubleheader against the Sturgeons on Saturday.
In game one, Whitehall got ahead with three runs in the second. They added four in the third with Jim Falls scoring their two runs both in the sixth.
Tyler Manley went seven innings to get the win. He struck out six and walked three.
Trent Vondrasek hit a home run in a two-hit performance for the Wolves. He drove in three runs on the day. Max Ferguson was 3-for-4 with a double.
In other action
At Cadott, Whitehall took two games from the Red Sox on Sunday to stay undefeated in league play. The Wolves beat the Red Sox 18-0 in game one and 13-1 in game two.
