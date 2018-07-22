The Tilden Tigers defeated the Cadott Red Sox 10-2 at Hallie Park on Sunday in Chippewa River Baseball League weekend action.
The Tigers scored four in the first before adding two apiece in both the third and fourth innings.
The Red Sox scored once in the first and once in the third.
Carl Krumenauer threw 4.2 innings giving up one earned run and striking out three. Nolan Baier got the win in relief with 4.1 innings pitched with six strikeouts.
Ben Poppe took the loss for Cadott in eight innings pitched. Poppe was 2-for-4 at the plate. Harley Oemig led the way for the Red Sox going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Jon Schoch was 4-for-6 with a two runs scored and a run batted in for Tilden. Drew Steinmetz, Cole Zwiefelhofer, Sam Sorenson and Nate Baier each had two hits.
Bloomer 10, Jim Falls 0 (8 inn.)
At Jim Falls, the Woodticks shut out the Sturgeons on Sunday.
James Palmer got a complete game win for Bloomer allowing four hits. He struck out nine and walked one.
Taking the loss for Jim Falls was Mike Cohen who went 7.1 innings. He walked ten and struck out three giving up 10 runs, five earned.
Corey Poirier led the way offensively for Bloomer. He was 2-for-5, including a triple. Poirier drove in three and scored once.
Noah Lane was 2-for-5.
For Jim Falls, Matt Nelson was 1-for-3. Steven Nelson had a 1-for-3 day as well.
Eau Claire Bears 2-10, Stanley 1-0
At Stanley, the Bears took two from the Slammers.
In game one, the Bears scored a run apiece in the first and second and held on to win 2-1.
Stanley’s lone run came in the fourth.
Matt Lunde got the win going seven innings with four strikeouts. Luke Merritt took the loss for Stanley.
Sam Janni was 2-for-3 with a double for Eau Claire and Ian LaGasse was 3-for-4 with a run for Stanley.
In game, two Eau Claire defeated the Slammers 10-0. Jake Olson threw a complete game to earn the win. Zach Edwards took the loss.
Nate Larson was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Reed Pecha scored a run in a 3-for-3 performance.
Luke Merritt went 2-for-3 for Stanley.
Bloomer 2, Cadott 1
At Bloomer, the Woodticks scored twice in the eighth to knock off the Cadott Red Sox on Friday.
Cadott scored their lone run in the sixth.
Curtis Dachel secured the pitching win with a complete game. He struck out six and allowed zero earned runs.
Rick Danielson had one strikeout in eight innings pitched for Cadott.
Evan Palmer was 2-for-3 and Chris Korger scored once and drove in a run for Bloomer.
Jake Arneson went 1-for-4 with a run batted in for the Red Sox.
In Other Action:
Whitehall and the Eau Claire Cavaliers split a doubleheader on Saturday. Whitehall took game one 16-14 and the Cavaliers gave the Wolves their first league loss of the season in game two 11-4.
Whitehall came back on Sunday and defeated Augusta 4-0.
Osseo defeated Beef River 8-4 and 8-0 to sweep a doubleheader on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.