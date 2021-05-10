Weekend CRBL Roundup: Tilden, Osseo split doubleheader

The Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants each won one game of a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Casper Park.
The Tigers answered a five-run fifth from Osseo with six runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to help win the first game 7-5. Cole Zwiefelhofer led Tilden with three hits and added a run batted win while Lucas Steinmetz was 2-for-3 with a run batted in. PJ LeQuia struck out six in a complete-game win on the mound.
Ryan Freitag homered and drove in two while Jaxon Kostka had two hits and three RBIs and Cal Freitag was 2-for-2 for the Merchants.
The Merchants scored the final five runs in the second game to earn a 5-2 win. Kostka, Todd Wienkes and Aaron Hagberg each were 2-for-4 and combined for four runs batted in to lead Osseo (5-1). Dakota Clouse struck out two in 4.2 innings pitched before Jackson Johnson tossed 2.1 scoreless innings to seal the win.
Jordan Steinmetz was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and Jon Schoch doubled four the Tigers (4-2).
Eau Claire Rivermen 14-5, Beef River 5-4
At Eau Claire, the Rivermen won both matchups against the Bullfrogs by scores of 14-5 and 5-4.
Tyler Gray struck out 10 in allowing one unearned run in 6.1 innings pitched. Gray also had three hits and two runs batted in at the plate and Carson Soukup was 3-for-3 with a double while Sawyer Sturz, Andy Niese, James Davis and Alec Johnson each had two hits for the Rivermen. Dominic Berlin homered and drove in four for the Bullfrogs.
Three runs in the bottom of the seventh helped the Rivermen rally to complete the sweep. Davis finished a home run shy of the cycle and drove in one while Brett Johnson doubled for the Rivermen (4-2). Davis earned the win on the mound with six strikeouts in a complete-game win. Austin Zimmerman, Taylor Rathke and Jordan Payne each had two hits for the Bullfrogs (1-5).
Saturday
Whitehall 11-10, Cadott 0-0
At Cadott, the Wolves took two from the Red Sox in a doubleheader by scores of 11-0 and 10-0.
Trent Vondrasek was 3-for-5 with a triple and run batted in while Walker Stone had two hits and two runs batted in for the Wolves. Jordan Skaar struck out a pair over seven scoreless innings for the win. Ben Poppe finished 2-for-3 for the Red Sox.
Vondrasek homered and drove in three as a part of the victory in game two and Scott Hovell was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in. Hovell struck out seven in five innings.