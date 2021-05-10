Weekend CRBL Roundup: Tilden, Osseo split doubleheader

The Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants each won one game of a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Casper Park.

The Tigers answered a five-run fifth from Osseo with six runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to help win the first game 7-5. Cole Zwiefelhofer led Tilden with three hits and added a run batted win while Lucas Steinmetz was 2-for-3 with a run batted in. PJ LeQuia struck out six in a complete-game win on the mound.

Ryan Freitag homered and drove in two while Jaxon Kostka had two hits and three RBIs and Cal Freitag was 2-for-2 for the Merchants.

The Merchants scored the final five runs in the second game to earn a 5-2 win. Kostka, Todd Wienkes and Aaron Hagberg each were 2-for-4 and combined for four runs batted in to lead Osseo (5-1). Dakota Clouse struck out two in 4.2 innings pitched before Jackson Johnson tossed 2.1 scoreless innings to seal the win.

Jordan Steinmetz was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and Jon Schoch doubled four the Tigers (4-2).

Eau Claire Rivermen 14-5, Beef River 5-4

At Eau Claire, the Rivermen won both matchups against the Bullfrogs by scores of 14-5 and 5-4.