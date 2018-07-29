EAU CLAIRE —The Tilden Tigers and Eau Claire Rivermen each a took a game in a doubleheader on Saturday in Chippewa River Baseball League weekend action.
Eau Claire won game one 5-4 and Tilden responded with a 7-2 victory in second matchup.
Tilden scored three in the first and once in the second, but Eau Claire tallied two runs apiece in both the first and third before the deciding run in the fifth frame.
James Davis got the complete game win with just one earned run. He struck out four. Ben King took the loss for Tilden, striking out seven in six innings.
The Tigers were led by John Schoch offensively as he was 3-for-4 with a double and Nolan Baier collected two hits in four at-bats.
Matt Alley was 3-for-3, including triple and he scored three times. Both Dalton Hutton and Josh Briggs tallied two hits. Briggs and Alex Rocksvold drove in two runs.
In game two, Tilden tallied three runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to pull away from Eau Claire.
Carl Krumenauer threw all seven innings. He gave up seven hits, two earned runs and struck out two. Jesse Urbanek suffered the loss in six innings on the mound.
Eau Claire (11-11) was led by Hutton, who went 2-for-3 and Tyler Gray who knocked in a two runs in a 2-for-3 game.
Jordan Steinmetz and Alex Ruf each scored two runs and had two base-knocks for Tilden (15-7). Krumenauer also tallied two hits and Nolan Baier plated two runs.
Eau Claire Bears 14-11, Cadott 5-2
At Cadott, the Red Sox were swept in a doubleheader on Saturday by the Bears.
The Bears took game one 14-5 as Matt Flescher earned the win on the mound. Flescher threw six innings and struck out four.
Ben Poppe took the loss as he went the distance, allowing seven earned runs. Poppe walked seven and struck out four.
Jim Thill was 3-for-5 with two doubles and four runs scored to lead the Bears.
Cadott’s Bennett Bowe went 3-for-4 in game one.
Jake Olson fanned six against zero walks in six innings to earned the win for Eau Claire in game two. Rick Danielson was tagged with the loss in five innings of work.
Alex Jinkins had a three-hit performance and Sam Janni hit a home run as part of a two-hit game, driving in three runs to lead the Bears (17-5).
Jake Arneson was 3-for-4 for the Red Sox (2-20).
In Other Action
Bloomer took both games of a doubleheader against Augusta on Saturday to close out their season. The Woodticks shut out the Athletics 6-0 in game one and 5-0 in game two.
Beef River swept Stanley on Sunday winning 3-2 and 6-3.
