Weekend CRBL Roundup: Tilden takes two from Whitehall

The Tilden Tigers took both games of a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader against the Whitehall Wolves on Sunday afternoon at Gannon Field at Casper Park by scores of 7-0 and 16-3 in five innings.
PJ LeQuia tossed seven scoreless innings for the victory in game one with 13 strikeouts while scattering three hits and two walks. Drew Steinmetz, Alex Ruf and Carl Krumenauer each had two hits with Krumenauer doubling and Steinmetz and Ruf scoring two runs apiece. Jon Schoch doubled and drove in three for the Tigers. Nate Pronschinske and Lance Lettner each had a double for Whitehall.
Eleven runs in the second inning of the second game pushed the Tigers to complete the sweep. Jon Schoch finished a triple shy of the cycle with a home run and double while driving in four runs for Tilden (10-2). Nolan Baier and Alex Ruf each doubled in having two hits apiece and Lucas Steinmetz tripled and scored three runs. Drew Steinmetz drove in three runs and Dane Weiland had two hits and two runs and Cole Zwiefelhofer was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.
Scott Hovell homered and drove in two runs for the Wolves (6-4).
Osseo 8-13, Cadott 4-0At Osseo, the Merchants swept the Red Sox with wins by scores of 8-4 and 13-0 in five innings.
The Merchants scored seven of their eight runs in the first three innings to win game one. Dakota Clouse struck out six while allowing two earned runs across seven innings to earn the victory on the mound. Jesse Brockman doubled, tripled and drove in three for the Merchants while Aaron Hagberg doubled and Nolan Matson drove in two runs. Luke Merritt and Mike Danielson each had two hits for Cadott (1-13).
Osseo scored eight runs in the second inning of game two. Luke Eide tossed five no-hit innings for the Merchants (9-1), striking out 11 and scattering one walk.
Hagberg was 3-for-3 with a double and five runs batted in for the Merchants. Cal Freitag was 2-for-3 with a run batted in and Matson had two hits, three runs scored and two runs batted in. Dakota Clouse drove in three runs.
Bloomer 5-5, Jim Falls 4-6
At Bloomer, the Woodticks and Sturgeons split two matchups.
Bloomer scored twice in the fifth before earning a walk-off win with a run in the seventh in game one 5-4. Curtis Dachel struck out 10 and allowed four unearned runs to grab the victory. Corey Poirier had two hits and two runs batted in, Joe Feck was 2-for-3 with a run batted in and Judd Plummer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Justin Toman was 2-for-3 with a run batted in for the Sturgeons.
Jim Falls returned the favor in the second game, scoring once in the top of the eighth in grabbing a 6-5 victory. Peter Thaler earned the win for Jim Falls (2-12), striking out six across eight innings while scattering 10 hits and one walk. Ryan Krumenauer had three hits including a double and drove in one. Tristin Hable, Bob Maurer and Jake Eslinger had two hits apiece with Thaler and Eslinger drove in two runs apiece. Poirier had three hits, Connor Stoik was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one run batted in and Matt Schley was 2-for-4 for Bloomer (5-9).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 13-4, Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 3-0
At Eau Claire, the Cavaliers won both matchups with the Lumberjacks by scores of 13-3 and 4-0.
Carter Hesselman struck out a pair in allowing one run for the victory on the mound. Cole Tyman and Anthony Pogodzinski had three hits apiece as Tyman scored twice and Pogodzinski scored three runs and drove in two. Mitch Voller and Tyler Hermann had two hits apiece and Jaelin Williams drove in three runs for the Cavs. Nate Hayes was 2-for-3 with a double and Blake Trippler doubled and drove in two for Chippewa Falls (8-4).
Cooper Kapanke homered and drove in two in the second game. Tanner Halvorson tripled while Paul Petit tossed seven strong innings with six strikeouts for the Cavs (8-0).