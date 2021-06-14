Weekend CRBL Roundup: Tilden takes two from Whitehall

The Tilden Tigers took both games of a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader against the Whitehall Wolves on Sunday afternoon at Gannon Field at Casper Park by scores of 7-0 and 16-3 in five innings.

PJ LeQuia tossed seven scoreless innings for the victory in game one with 13 strikeouts while scattering three hits and two walks. Drew Steinmetz, Alex Ruf and Carl Krumenauer each had two hits with Krumenauer doubling and Steinmetz and Ruf scoring two runs apiece. Jon Schoch doubled and drove in three for the Tigers. Nate Pronschinske and Lance Lettner each had a double for Whitehall.

Eleven runs in the second inning of the second game pushed the Tigers to complete the sweep. Jon Schoch finished a triple shy of the cycle with a home run and double while driving in four runs for Tilden (10-2). Nolan Baier and Alex Ruf each doubled in having two hits apiece and Lucas Steinmetz tripled and scored three runs. Drew Steinmetz drove in three runs and Dane Weiland had two hits and two runs and Cole Zwiefelhofer was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.

Scott Hovell homered and drove in two runs for the Wolves (6-4).

Osseo 8-13, Cadott 4-0At Osseo, the Merchants swept the Red Sox with wins by scores of 8-4 and 13-0 in five innings.