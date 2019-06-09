WHITEHALL — The Tilden Tigers took two from the Whitehall Wolves in Chippewa River Baseball League action on Sunday afternoon by scores of 13-0 in five innings and 6-3 in eight innings.
Carl Krumenauer struck out one in five shutout innings of the first game. Jon Schoch doubled, Alex Ruf drilled a grand slam as a part of a nine-run fourth inning and Jordan Steinmetz and Cole Zwiefelhofer each had two hits in the win.
Ruf homered again in the second game while Zwiefelhofer chipped in with two more hits as the Tigers (8-2) scored once in the seventh to tie the game before plating three runs in the eighth. PJ LeQuia had four strikeouts in eight innings to earn the victory on the mound.
Trent Vondrasek had a three-run home run in the fifth inning while Scott Hovell, Jordan Hauser and Isaac Marley each had three hits for the Wolves (4-5).
Osseo 10-24, Stanley 1-12
At Stanley, the Merchants used strong offense to take both games against the Slammers.
Ryan Freitag homered while Jaxon Kostka and Neal Matson each had three hits in a 10-1 win in game one. Kostka, Matson and Joe Zawacki doubled and Reese Vold tripled while Freitag and Sawyer Bee each drove in three. Logan Boettcher delivered seven strong innings, striking out 11 while allowing one unearned run to secure the victory. Matt Drost had two hits including a double for the Slammers.
The two teams combined for 36 runs and 30 hits in the second game, a 24-12 Osseo victory in six innings. Freitag homered twice, finished 4-for-4 with five scored runs and seven runs batted in for the Merchants. Kostka had a pair of doubles, Jesse Brockman was 4-for-6 with a double and four runs batted in, Matson was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two batted in and Joe Zawacki drove in three and scored two runs for the Merchants (10-1).
Keith Smasal, Brandon Wright, Drost and Clayton Peters each had two hits while Kevin Christorf, Smasal, Cole Ciokiewicz and Peters drove in two runs each for the Slammers (3-4).
Bloomer 6-20, Beef River 4-3
At Strum, the Fighting Woodticks earned a 6-4 win in 10 innings in the first game before exploding for a 20-3 win in six innings of game two.
Noah Lane and Jake Malinowski each finished 3-for-5 while Malinowski scored a pair of runs in the first game for Bloomer. Corey Poirier and Tanner Linsmeyer each added two runs while Curtis Dachel struck out 10 while tossing all 10 innings. Tim Prince had two hits including a double, Chance Carlson and Logan Jacobson each added two hits for the Bullfrogs.
Bloomer (6-3) scored 10 runs in the sixth inning of the second game to pull away after scoring five times in the top of the first to grab the early lead. Chris Korger delivered a grand slam, driving in four with two hits and three runs scored for the game while Poirier added three hits and three runs batted in. Dachel, Linsmeyer and Caleb Mikl each had two hits and combined for five runs batted in for Bloomer. Brett Stuckert struck out two while allowing a pair of earned runs in four innings to secure the win.
Taylor Rathke was 2-for-3 with a run scored and run batted in for Beef River (2-6).
Eau Claire Bears 16-15, Jim Falls 2-0
At Jim Falls, the Bears scored a combined 31 runs on 37 hits to win both games against the Sturgeons.
Sam Janni was 2-for-5 with with two runs scored and two runs batted in while Reed Pecha had three hits, three runs scored and two runs batted in as a part of a 16-2 win in five innings of the first game. Jim Thill homered, tripled and drove in five while Matt Lunde pitched five innings for the victory. Tristan Hable was 3-for-3 with a double while Justin Martell also had three hits including two doubles and drove in two for the Sturgeons.
Todd Lasher had four hits and four RBIs for Eau Claire in game two’s 15-0 win in five innings. Janni had three hits and RBIs and Chevy Tollefson threw five scoreless for the Bears (7-3). Hable, Martell and Justin Toman each had two hits for Jim Falls (0-10).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 17-11, Augusta 1-1
At Augusta, the Cavaliers swept the Athletics.
Tanner Halverson struck out 15 in six innings of a 17-1 win in six innings in game one. Tyler Hermann doubled twice, Paul Petit and Ryan Venne drove in two, Cole Tyman had three runs scored and three RBIs and Jaelin Williams and Tom Mewhorter each doubled and combined for three runs scored for the Cavs. Zac LaGow doubled and scored a run for the Athletics.
Petit struck out 10 in the second game, an 11-1 Cavaliers win in six innings. Jordan Wilson homered, doubled and drove in two while Hermann also added a home run and two runs scored and Tyman had two hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers (9-0). Matthew Gilbertson doubled and scored for Augusta (0-8).
Saturday
Eau Claire Rivermen 12-13, Cadott 8-1
At Cadott, the Rivermen scored a combined 25 runs as they swept a doubleheader against the Red Sox.
Cadott scored at least three runs in three of the first four innings of a 12-8 win over Cadott in the first game. Will Petrosky struck out three in six innings on the mound for the win and got plenty of support from the offense in the win. Dalton Hutton finished 2-for-2 with four runs and three walks while Andy Niese and Joel Effertz were each 2-for-3 and combined for four runs batted in and Sawyer Sturz drove in two. Ben Poppe was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Mike Danielson was 2-for-4 and Zach Butera scored twice for the Red Sox.
The Rivermen continued to hit in game two, smacking 15 hits and scored seven runs in the fifth inning of a 13-1 win in five innings of game two over Cadott (1-9). Hutton had two hits and two runs scored while Niese, Effertz and Sturz each had two hits with Niese and Sturz driving in two and Effertz scoring twice. Matt Alley finished 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and two runs scored while Tyler Gray had two hits and an RBI. Gray also struck out six in four innings to earn the win on the mound for the Rivermen (4-3).