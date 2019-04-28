JIM FALLS — The Tilden Tigers scored the first nine runs of the game on the way to a 12-2 win in seven innings over the Jim Falls Sturgeons on Sunday afternoon in a Chippewa River Baseball League contest.
The Tigers (1-0) had 14 hits overall in the contest, four coming from Drew Steinmetz who homered, doubled, drove in four and scored three runs in the victory.
Jon Schoch had three hits and two runs scored, Cole Zwiefelhofer had two doubles among his three hits while driving in three and plating two runs and PJ LeQuia was 2-for-4 with a run scored and one batted in.
LeQuia picked up the victory on the mound as well, striking out nine in five scoreless innings.
Tristan Hable was 3-for-3 with a run scored while Peter Thaler and Dylan Waters each had a run batted in for the Sturgeons (0-2).
Stanley 8, Cadott 7
At Cadott, the Slammers edged the Red Sox.
Matt Drost was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and a run scored for Stanley (1-0). Brandon Wright was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two walks and Ryan Joten had two hits including a double to go with a run scored.
Tony Riley finished 3-for-3 at the plate with three walks while also driving in three for Cadott (0-1).
James Zastrow earned the win in relief for the Slammers, striking out a pair in two innings of work.
Eau Claire Bears 10, Whitehall 7
At Whitehall, the Bears pushed past the Wolves.
Matt Flesher struck out four in six strong innings for the Bears (1-0).
Sam Janni had three hits while Brian Menard had a pair of hits including a double for Eau Claire. Nate Pronschinske was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles while Alex Petroski also had two doubles for the Wolves.
Osseo 10, Eau Claire Rivermen 0 (8 inn.)
At Eau Claire, the defending league champion Merchants opened the season with a win over the Rivermen.
Luke Eide struck out six in five innings to earn the victory for Osseo (1-0).
Ryan Freitag drove in two, Reece Vold had three hits and scored twice and Dakota Clouse was 2-for-5 for the Merchants. Tyler Gray had two hits including a double for the Rivermen (0-1).
Saturday
Bloomer 12, Jim Falls 2
At Bloomer, the Fightin’ Woodticks opened the season with a victory over the Sturgeons.
Brett Stuckert were 2-for-2 with three runs scored, three walks and two runs batted in for Bloomer (1-0). Tanner Linsmeyer added two hits, two runs batted in and a run scored.
Curtis Dachel struck out 11 in seven innings to pick up the win on the mound.
Justin Martell was 2-for-4 with a run scored for Jim Falls (0-1).
