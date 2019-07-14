BLOOMER — The Bloomer Fightin’ Woodticks took two against the Augusta Athletics in a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader, winning by scores of 9-2 and 10-0 in five innings.
Bloomer scored all nine of its runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a commanding lead early on the way to a win in the first game 9-2. Erik Abrahamson and Brent Sarauer each doubled while Brett Stuckert drew three walks and scored two runs. Corey Poirier and Sam Elling each drew two runs as well in the win.
Curtis Dachel struck out 10 over 10 innings while allowing one earned run on the mound.
Alec Johnson was 3-for-4 including a double and Anthony Pogodzinski had two hits for the Athletics.
Stuckert struck out seven while allowing two hits, two walks and zero runs in a shutout win in the second game for Bloomer (10-6). Chris Korger was 2-for-3 with a run batted in while Sarauer was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and a run scored.
Matthew Gilbertson doubled for Augusta (0-13).
Jim Falls 9, Stanley 4
At Jim Falls, the Sturgeons scored nine of the first 10 runs in a win over the Slammers.
Beau Sweitzer struck out six in five innings while allowing one run in victory for Jim Falls (2-14). Justin Martell had two hits including a double with three runs scored. Avery Elliot had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs while Justin Toman had a pair of doubles and drew two walks.
Jakob Rosemeyer finished 3-for-5 with a double and RBI and Tanner Henderson was 2-for-5 with two runs batted in for Stanley (6-11).
Eau Claire Cavaliers 14, Tilden 2 (7 inn.)
At Hallie Park, the Cavaliers crossed home plate 14 times in the first three innings in victory over the Tigers (11-4).
Jordan Wilson was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Paul Petit scored twice, had two hits and doubled, Tyler Hermann had two hits and scored two runs and Tom Mewhorter homered and drove in two. Caleb Hurt had two hits and a run batted for the Cavs.
Jake Jenneman allowed two earned runs in five innings for the victory on the mound for Eau Claire (16-3).
Eau Claire Bears 18-12, Cadott 0-2
At Altoona, the Bears took both games a doubleheader with the Red Sox by scores of 18-0 and 12-2 in five innings.
Josh Halling had three hits including a home run with three runs scored and four runs batted in. Todd Lasher had three hits including a double and two runs and two RBIs. Sam Janni was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two runs batted in and a double. Jeremy Nicolai, Jim Thill and Brian Menard each had two hits while Nicolai, Thill and JD Prescher each had two runs batted in.
Chevy Tollefson struck out five in five scoreless innings for the victory on the hill. Jake Arneson was 2-for-3 for Cadott.
Eau Claire scored in every inning of a 12-2 victory in five innings of game two. Matt Lunde struck out four in four scoreless innings to pick up the win.
Menard had a double among his three hits and scored twice and drove in one. Yanni had two hits and three RBIs with Halling, Alex Jinkins and Thill each had two hits with Jinkins and Thill each driving in two for the Bears (15-3).
Arneson and Ben Poppe each drove in a run for the Red Sox (2-15)
Saturday
Bloomer 10, Cadott 0 (7 inn.)
At Bloomer, the Fightin’ Woodticks blanked the Red Sox.
Noah Lane, Sam Ellling and Nick Prill each had two hits while Corey Poirier finished with three hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in for Bloomer.
Cole Schwab struck out 12 in seven scoreless innings.
Eau Claire Bears 12, Augusta 0 (7 inn.)
At Osseo, the Bears blanked the Athletics.
Jordan Dickerson struck out 10 in seven strong innings for the Bears.
Jeremy Nicolai was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and a run batted in, Ty Fadness had two hits, two runs scored, two runs batted in and a steal and Todd Lasher was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in.
Whitehall 14, Eau Claire Rivermen 2 (8 inn.)
At Osseo, the Wolves scored eight runs in the fourth and six in the eighth in a win over the Rivermen.
Sam Schweisthal finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, Max Ferguson had three hits and three RBIs and Trent Vondrasek had two hits and three runs scored. Scott Hovell struck out six in seven innings for the victory.
Dalton Hutton had a hit and Andy Niese was 1-for-3 and scored a run.
Osseo 11, Beef River 0 (7 inn.)
At Osseo, eight runs in the first set the one in a seven-inning victory.
Ryan Freitag homered among his three hits, drove in three and scored twice. Jaxon Kostka and Dakota Clouse were each 2-for-3 and drove in one run each while Reese Vold was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Logan Boettcher struck out six in five scoreless innings.
Friday
Tilden 15, Stanley 3
At Stanley, nine runs in the seventh helped the Tigers pull away from the Slammers.
Jon Schoch homered and drove in two while Cole Zwiefelhofer had three hits and doubled twice to go with three RBIs. Lucas Steinmetz was 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two runs batted in and a double. Nolan Baier was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Couper Fosvik doubled and drove in two for Tilden.
Carl Krumenauer struck out one in six innings while allowing three runs.
Ryan Joten, Jakob Rosemeyer and Brady Nicks had two hits each for the Slammers.
Senior Legion
Post 77 finishes 3-2 at Gopher Classic.
The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team finished 3-2 in five games during pool play at the Gopher Classic.
Post 77 defeated Grand Rapids (Mich.) 4-2, Fridley (Minn.) 4-2 and St. Michael (Minn.) 10-6 and fell to Chaska (Minn.) 4-3 and Omaha Burke (Neb.) 8-3.
Post 77 returns to action in regional competition on Friday afternoon at Carson Park in Eau Claire against Hudson at 1:30 p.m.