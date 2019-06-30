The Chippewa Falls Post 77 Senior Legion baseball team won all three games over the weekend at its home Wood Bat Challenge at Casper Park.
Post 77 opened the tournament with a 6-3 win over Oconomowoc on Friday before defeating Wausau 15-1 in five innings and Hudson 4-1 on Saturday with Sunday's schedule of games canceled due to rain.
Nate Custer struck out five in 5.2 innings in Post 77's weekend-opening victory over Oconomowoc. Matt Pomietlo had three hits and a run batted in, Luke Schemenauer was 2-for-2, Nate Hayes was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Nolan Hutzler doubled, tripled and drove in two runs. A three-run fifth put Post 77 in front for good, an inning keyed by a two-run single by Hayes and run-scoring double from Hutzler.
Eight runs in the fourth and five in the fifth powered Post 77 to victory over Wausau in the team's first game of the day on Saturday. Austin Sykora tossed an inning of scoreless relief to earn the victory on the hill. Pomietlo had three hits and four runs batted in as Post 77 pounded 11 hits and never trailed in the contest, scoring twice in the opening inning.
A two-run single for Hutzler in the first inning helped Post 77 take the lead in Saturday night's win over Hudson. Hutzler finished 2-for-4 for the contest, as did Hayes with a run batted in while Riley Freid added a double. Leo Burmeister went the distance on the hill, striking out eight in seven innings while walking four and allowing one third-inning run.
River Falls finished the tournament 2-0 while Wausau and Hudson were each 1-2 and Oconomowoc was 0-3.
Post 77 returns to action on Thursday afternoon with the team's annual Fourth of July matchup against Eau Claire at Carson Park.
CRBL
Sunday
Whitehall 11, Stanley 1 (5 inn.)
At Whitehall, the Wolves earned a five-inning win over the Slammers in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader before rain postponed the second game.
Troy Sharpe struck out six while allowing one fifth-inning run to pick up the win for the Wolves (6-8). Jordan Hauser blasted two home runs and Kyle Servais had a pair of doubles for the Wolves.
Whitehall scored five runs in the first inning and four more in the second.
Saturday
Eau Claire Cavaliers 12-11, Whitehall 7-1
At Altoona, the Cavaliers took both games against the Wolves.
Tyler Hermann homered and drove in four while Jordan Wilson had three hits and Paul Petit had two hits and two runs scored in a 12-7 victory in the first game. Tom Mewhorter added a homer, Matt Miller and Ben Bergman had two hits apiece and Jaelin Williams scoring twice.
Kyle Servais doubled and Nate Pronschinske had two hits and two runs batted in for the Wolves.
Jake Jenneman struck out five in six innings in an 11-1 win over the Wolves in six innings in the second game. Hermann doubled, Petit homered and scored twice and Tom Mewhorter had two hits for the Cavaliers (15-2). Max Ferguson doubled and Jordan Hauser had two hits for the Wolves.
Friday
Osseo 3, Eau Claire Bears 2 (12 inn.)
At Osseo, the Merchants outlasted the Bears with an extra-inning victory.
Steven Hensley drove in two, including the game-winning run with a walk-off walk.
Dakota Clouse and Joe Zawacki each finished with three hits while Jesse Brockman had a pair. Ryan Frietag and Zawacki each doubled.
Joel Effertz and Brett Jensen were each 2-for-5 with Effertz socking a double for the Rivermen.