A trio of Chippewa River Baseball League teams have advanced to next weekend’s Wisconsin Baseball Association State Finals in Osseo with wins in regionals this weekend.
Tilden, Osseo and the Eau Claire Bears each won two games to clinch trips to next weekend’s final eight.
Tilden defeated Menomonie on Saturday 4-2 before upending Whitehall on Sunday 12-5 to advance. Jon Schoch was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in for the Tigers in the win Saturday. Ben King struck out five while allowing one earned run a complete-game win.
Nolan Baier was 3-for-5 with four runs batted in and a double while Schoch and Chase Stoffel each added two hits for the Tigers in Sunday’s victory over the Wolves. Tyler Manley and Trent Vondrasek each had three hits for the Wolves, who defeated Tomahawk 10-2 on Saturday to advance. Stanley fell to top-seeded Wausau on Friday evening in the same regional while Chaseburg-Coon Valley defeated the Eau Claire Cavaliers 10-6 on Saturday.
Osseo routed Medford 15-1 on Saturday and blanked River Falls 4-0 on Sunday in Strum to return to the state finals after finishing as a runner-up a season ago. Nolan Matson homered twice while Ryan Freitag and Jesse Brockman each went deep to lead the charge in the win over Medford. Luke Eide struck out nine and allowed one earned run in seven innings for the win. Matt Vold struck out five in a complete game shutout against the Fighting Fish in Sunday’s win. Todd Wienkes had two hits and two runs batted in for Osseo. Beef River fell to Sparta 13-1 in the same regional on Saturday.
The Eau Claire Bears defeated Spooner 7-4 on Sunday in Haugen to advance. The Bears beat Spring Valley 10-8 on Saturday in their first game of the weekend. The Eau Claire Rivermen were upended by Prescott 7-3 on Saturday at the same regional.
The finals begin Friday in Osseo.
