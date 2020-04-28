Why Sports Matter To Me: Keith Pitsch

From the moment my mom and aunt placed my cousin and me three feet apart and let us roll a ball back and forth, sports have been a big part of my life.
Baseball, in particular, has been synonymous with my family. My grandpa, my CRBL Hall-of-Fame dad, Ben, and his brothers and cousins populated many a local team from the early 20th century onward. A set of trophies also attested to Dad’s prowess as an amateur boxer, and woe to the big guy who tried to pick on him. Family picnics inevitably led to ball games, fully coed long before Title IX.
Dad worked hard on the farm, but he was never too tired to pitch to me after the evening milking. When no one else was around, I spent countless hours batting rocks or bouncing a ball off the barn roof or the porch steps, simulating games. Meanwhile, I discovered a plethora of other sports, right down to the day when my grandpa introduced me to duck-on-a-rock.
I was lucky enough to attend a one-room, country school (Popple Lake) with recesses and lunch hours long enough to afford plenty of time for baseball in the early fall and spring, football later in the fall, and the occasional basketball game that generally resembled a cross between rugby and tag-team wrestling.
From my first Little League team at Old Abes in 1961 until rotator cuff surgery shut me down in 2018, I was always able to darken some team’s roster. It was a special privilege to join my brother, who had played several years with Dad, on the Sturgeons my first year (1967), and with nephews, great-nephews and my own son in subsequent years.
It wasn’t just the playing. Such was the timing of my birth that I came to baseball fandom during the Milwaukee Braves’ 1957 World Series winning season.
I first followed football during the fall of 1960, as the Badgers and Packers advanced to the Rose Bowl and NFL Championship games, respectively. (Sadly, with losses, although the Packers had a modicum of success in the ensuing years.) I arrived at college just in time to have as classmates the starting five of an NAIA powerhouse that sent two players to the NBA.
Oh, there were heartbreaks along the way. Any sports fan or player can relate to that. Who can forget…ach, forget it. But there were so many thrills, so many memories.
Possibly the best part of it all has been the people I’ve met through sports: teammates and opponents, coaches and managers, umpires and referees, fans, and yes, even sports reporters. How many friends have come from sports?
As the years go by, and I have followed my kids and grandsons, my appreciation for sports has only grown. May the games never end.
