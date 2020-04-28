Why Sports Matter To Me: Keith Pitsch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From the moment my mom and aunt placed my cousin and me three feet apart and let us roll a ball back and forth, sports have been a big part of my life.

Baseball, in particular, has been synonymous with my family. My grandpa, my CRBL Hall-of-Fame dad, Ben, and his brothers and cousins populated many a local team from the early 20th century onward. A set of trophies also attested to Dad’s prowess as an amateur boxer, and woe to the big guy who tried to pick on him. Family picnics inevitably led to ball games, fully coed long before Title IX.

Dad worked hard on the farm, but he was never too tired to pitch to me after the evening milking. When no one else was around, I spent countless hours batting rocks or bouncing a ball off the barn roof or the porch steps, simulating games. Meanwhile, I discovered a plethora of other sports, right down to the day when my grandpa introduced me to duck-on-a-rock.

I was lucky enough to attend a one-room, country school (Popple Lake) with recesses and lunch hours long enough to afford plenty of time for baseball in the early fall and spring, football later in the fall, and the occasional basketball game that generally resembled a cross between rugby and tag-team wrestling.