OSSEO — The Osseo Merchants blanked Sparta 7-0 on Sunday in the Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship game.
Todd Wienkes and Jimi Zawacki were each 3-for-5 while Ryan Freitag had two hits for Osseo.
Logan Boettcher was dominant on the mound, striking out five while allowing three hits in the complete-game shutout.
Zawacki and Boettcher were named hitting and pitching most valuable players, respectively, for the tournament.
Osseo scored twice in the first and once in the second before adding on three runs in the fifth and one more run in the eighth.
The Merchants advanced to the finals with wins over Chaseburg Coon Valley and Tilden in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.
Osseo opened the tournament with a 9-0 win over CCV on Friday evening. Luke Eide threw a complete game five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for the Merchants. Nolan Matson was 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs in the win.
Tilden opened the tournament with a 10-1 quarterfinal win over the Eau Claire Bears on Saturday. The Tigers scored six runs in the sixth inning to help pull away to the win over their fellow Chippewa River Baseball League team.
Ben King allowed one earned run in seven strong innings while striking out four. Sam Sorensen had three hits and Nolan Baier had a pair of hits and three runs batted in for Tilden. Jim Thill was 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Bears.
The Tigers and Merchants matched up in a back-and-forth semifinal matchup on Saturday evening, one in which the Merchants prevailed by a score of 7-6. Tilden scored twice in the top of the seventh to take a 3-2 lead, but Osseo responded with a five-run seventh to go in front 7-3.
But the Tigers would battle back in the eighth with three runs to cut the gap.
Zawacki finished 4-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in to lead the Merchants. James Gilbertson picked up the win for Osseo, allowing six runs in seven innings.
Baier had three hits and two RBIs while Ben Poppe added two runs batted in for the Tigers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.