Wisconsin Baseball Association Tournament: CRBL squads ready for state tournament

With the Chippewa River Baseball League season in the rearview mirror, seven of the league’s teams are now turning their attention to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament.

Seven CRBL teams will be in action beginning this weekend around the state with the hopes of advancing to next weekend’s WBA finals in Merrill and Marshfield.

This year’s setup is different from years past as six district sites around the state will host two, three-team pools for play beginning on Friday night and running through Sunday. The team with the best record in their respective pools will advance to the second weekend of the tournament.

The Tilden Tigers won their first league championship in a decade last Sunday with a 10-3 victory over the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Casper Park. The Tigers will play in Osceola this weekend and will play in two of the final three games of the weekend, first facing the loser of Saturday morning’s Spring Valley Hawks/Minocqua Wood Ducks matchup before facing the other team on Sunday at 3 p.m. Tilden most recently qualified for the WBA tournament in 2019 where the Tigers advanced all the way to the state finals before falling to the Eau Claire Cavaliers 11-3 in Menomonie.