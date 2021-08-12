Wisconsin Baseball Association Tournament: CRBL squads ready for state tournament

With the Chippewa River Baseball League season in the rearview mirror, seven of the league’s teams are now turning their attention to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament.
Seven CRBL teams will be in action beginning this weekend around the state with the hopes of advancing to next weekend’s WBA finals in Merrill and Marshfield.
This year’s setup is different from years past as six district sites around the state will host two, three-team pools for play beginning on Friday night and running through Sunday. The team with the best record in their respective pools will advance to the second weekend of the tournament.
Back-to-back home runs by Nolan Baier and Dane Weiland started a five-run fourth inning that led the Tilden Tigers to a 10-3 Chippewa River Baseball League championship victory over the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks on Sunday afternoon at Casper Park. The win is the 18th league title for the Tigers and first since 2011.
The Tilden Tigers won their first league championship in a decade last Sunday with a 10-3 victory over the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks at Casper Park. The Tigers will play in Osceola this weekend and will play in two of the final three games of the weekend, first facing the loser of Saturday morning’s Spring Valley Hawks/Minocqua Wood Ducks matchup before facing the other team on Sunday at 3 p.m. Tilden most recently qualified for the WBA tournament in 2019 where the Tigers advanced all the way to the state finals before falling to the Eau Claire Cavaliers 11-3 in Menomonie.
“This is kind of our stepping stone,” Tilden manager Ryan Baier said after Sunday’s CRBL title win. “I talk a lot in high school baseball coaching you want to win our conference, regional, win the sectional and get to state and we definitely hit step one here by winning the CRBL championship.”
The team they defeated will head down the road to River Falls as the Lumberjacks are in action beginning Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Prescott Pirates and will play again either Saturday night or Sunday afternoon against the Rib Lake Osprey. Chippewa Falls’ first full season back in the CRBL since the previous version left town in 2016 to become the Eau Claire Rivermen was a success as the ‘Jacks knocked off the North Division champion Cavaliers in the CRBL playoff semifinals.
“We want to be ready for WBA, that’s next up here,” Chippewa Falls manager Wayne Franz said after Sunday’s game. “We may play a game or two this week if we can get one in otherwise we’re going to go over to River Falls…I think we’ll be ready. It’s a young bunch of guys that still love to play ball and want to compete and win and keep going.”
Tilden third baseman Nolan Baier and outfielders Jordan Steinmetz and Jon Schoch and Chippewa Falls pitcher Levi Schaller, catcher Nolan Hutzler and first baseman Nate Hayes were selected to the All-CRBL first team as a part of the league's postseason awards.
The Bloomer Woodticks will also be in action in River Falls, starting off with a 7:30 p.m. contest Friday night against the host River Falls Fighting Fish before another game either Saturday or Sunday.
The Eau Claire Bears will be in pool play in Hayward against the Lake Superior Sea Dogs and Whittlesey Reds, the Whitehall Wolves face the Haugen Knights and Merrill Rangers in Haugen, the Osseo Merchants will match up against the Wausau River Hawks and Sparta Millers in Sparta and the Cavaliers will host at Carson Park and face the Brill Millers and Tri-County Timberjaxx in Eau Claire.
The state finals will be formatted similar to 2020 with 12 teams qualifying and being placed in four separate pools of three. The winners of the pools will play on Sunday, Aug. 22 in Marshfield with the championship game taking place after the semifinals are completed.
Last year River Falls defeated Brill 7-3 for the state championship.