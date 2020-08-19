Wisconsin State Open: Chippewa Falls native Longbella takes fifth place overall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUWATOSA — Thomas Longbella finished in fifth place overall at the 100th Wisconsin State Open at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club on Wednesday.

The McDonell graduate and University of Minnesota golfer shot a 5-over 75 in his final round on Wednesday afternoon to finish at 2-under (278) as Brookfield's Harrison Ott won the tournament with a four-round score of 10-under (270).

Longbella shot a 3-over on the front nine before carding a 2-over on the final nine holes with nine pars, nine bogeys and four birdies total for the round.

Christopher Colla and Dan Woltman finished tied for second place each at 4-under (274) while Samuel Anderson was fourth at 3-under (277).

Longbella started the tourney Monday by shooting a 3-under 67 before logging a 2-under 68 in Tuesday's second round. His first round on Wednesday was also 2-under, placing him on stroke behind Ott entering the final round.

A 2014 Division 3 state individual champion while golfing at McDonell, Longbella had 19 total birdies which was the second most of any competitor in the tournament behind Colla's 20.

