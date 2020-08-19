You have permission to edit this article.
Wisconsin State Open: Chippewa Falls native Longbella takes fifth place overall
top story
WAUWATOSA — Thomas Longbella finished in fifth place overall at the 100th Wisconsin State Open at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club on Wednesday.

The McDonell graduate and University of Minnesota golfer shot a 5-over 75 in his final round on Wednesday afternoon to finish at 2-under (278) as Brookfield's Harrison Ott won the tournament with a four-round score of 10-under (270).

Longbella shot a 3-over on the front nine before carding a 2-over on the final nine holes with nine pars, nine bogeys and four birdies total for the round.

Christopher Colla and Dan Woltman finished tied for second place each at 4-under (274) while Samuel Anderson was fourth at 3-under (277).

Longbella started the tourney Monday by shooting a 3-under 67 before logging a 2-under 68 in Tuesday's second round. His first round on Wednesday was also 2-under, placing him on stroke behind Ott entering the final round.

A 2014 Division 3 state individual champion while golfing at McDonell, Longbella had 19 total birdies which was the second most of any competitor in the tournament behind Colla's 20.

Longbella captured the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship last month, dominating the four-day tournament to win by 10 strokes with a 274. He navigated the challenging Milwaukee Country Club course with consistently strong play and carried that play over to this week's tournament with a top-five finish.

Earlier in the summer Longbella attempted to qualify for the PGA Tour's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities but just missed and instead served as his Golden Gopher teammate Angus Flanagan's caddie for the event.

Longbella will return to the Minnesota golf team as a fifth-year senior for the Gophers for the upcoming season.

