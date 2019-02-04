Jamie Reit can make a lot of things look easy on a basketball court.
Deadly from long range and athletic enough to get to the basket while keeping an opponent from doing so, the Stanley-Boyd grad’s skills have transitioned well to the college game at UW-Milwaukee.
But the part of the game where Reit has shown the most growth isn’t found in a box score or a video highlight package. It’s found by her teammates and coaches each day in practice and in the extra time she’s put in to grow her game while also growing as a person.
The quiet but determined Reit has evolved into a leader for a young Panther squad that is coming on strong in the second half of the season and in the mix in the Horizon League title fight.
“She is just really starting to find her voice and not be afraid to be outspoken and really demand a lot from her teammates,” UW-Milwaukee coach Kyle Rechlicz said of Reit.
Gaining her footing
The three-time Chippewa County Player of the Year Reit was dominant during her days as an Oriole, smashing the school’s scoring records and earning All-Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State accolades twice before making the move to Milwaukee.
Reit saw the floor immediately as a freshman, playing in 28 games while scoring 61 points off the bench. But even as she earned playing time quickly, that didn’t mean things were coming easy for Reit. Rechlitz said initially Reit was overwhelmed at times with the jump to Division I college basketball and contemplated transferring. But the 5-foot-9 guard stuck it out, a move that proved to pay off in a big way.
“Jamie is such a fighter when it comes to going after goals,” Rechlitz said. “We’ve really seen that click in the last few years here.”
Reit played in 33 games as a sophomore, starting 30 as the Panthers won 17 games and advanced to the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament before falling to eventual tournament champion Indiana. Reit averaged 8.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point range. Her game on the court took a step forward in large part because she gained confidence and credited the team’s senior class — a class including Neillsville grad Jenny Lindner — for helping to instill that added belief in herself.
“I just felt the game come more naturally,” Reit said of her sophomore season. “I thought a lot less. I wasn’t so mechanic in my actions on the court. The game just came more natural at that point. Freshman year it was just a new environment, a new team, a whole new level of basketball so I just played tight a lot.”
Junior jump
Reit has grown as a leader during an important time for the Panthers.
This year’s team has just two seniors on it but as a third-year player with more than 70 games under her belt, Reit has more floor time than most on the roster.
“We have a very young team and what I love about this team is we all respond really well to each other, no matter your age or how much experience you have,” Reit said. “I definitely have taken on a leadership role this year and along with that, I think it’s awesome to see a number of the underclassmen step up too and have a voice on this team as well.”
Rechlitz called Reit an ‘incredible’ leader as the former Oriole was voted onto the team’s leadership team as a junior.
“I think her teammates really respect her, especially because of the production and growth she’s had on the court while also the time she puts in outside out of normal practice hours,” Rechlitz said of Reit. “She’s consistently getting in the gym with coaches, getting extra shots up and watching film. It’s easy to follow somebody that’s living what they say and Jamie is doing that this year.”
Shooting was Reit’s best scoring strength in high school as she tallied 1,757 career points in four years at Stanley-Boyd. Reit remains deadly from deep, among Horizon League leaders in 3-pointers made (tied for ninth with 39) and much of that extra time in the gym has been spent not just growing her skill set, but her confidence as well.
“I still struggle with my confidence but it definitely has improved a lot since freshman year,” Reit said. “Being able to grow in that area of believing in myself and having that confidence has allowed me to do a lot more things within my game as well. Before if I took a shot and missed, I hesitated on the next open shot I had because I didn’t want to miss again. But now I know if I miss a shot I know by percentage that eventually I will hit a shot.”
Hitting its stride
UW-Milwaukee is 10-11 after a 59-45 defeat against UW-Green Bay on Saturday. Reit is second on the team in scoring at 9.6 points per game and has had some of her best games against UW-M’s biggest opponents. Reit hit four 3-pointers and had 21 points and pulled down six rebounds in her team’s 68-66 defeat at Indiana in its season opener on Nov. 7. She scored a season-high 24 points in a defeat to UW-Green Bay on Dec. 28.
The Panthers started slowly, losing several close games to power conference teams but have come on strong lately. UW-Milwaukee has won five of its last seven games overall entering Thursday’s game at home against Horizon leader Wright State, a team that earned a 61-57 win over the Panthers on Jan. 5.
“It shows that we’re capable. Even though we lost some of those close games, we’ve always been right there with them and it’s just a matter of finishing,” Reit said of the team’s performance against the top schools. “The fact that we are in games that close with that good of teams, it shows a lot about who we are and what we can do.”
Rechlitz said an improvement on defense and in playing team basketball has helped the team make its way back into contention.
“This is the most unselfish team I’ve ever coached,” the sixth-year head coach said. “We really focus on a mentality of we over me and it’s really been showing with how we’ve been moving the basketball.”
Reit, a nursing major, has grown by leaps and bounds on and off the court since arriving at Milwaukee in 2016. She has learned to balance a challenging major in the classroom with being a leader on the basketball court.
“To be able to do what she’s doing on the court and do the academic side just says a lot about her and who she is as a person,” Rechlitz said.
But Reit isn’t the only former Oriole on the UW-Milwaukee roster. Freshman Tahlia Walton is in her first season in the program after earning 2017-18 Chippewa County Player of the Year honors a season ago. Walton is redshirting this season, allowing her valuable time to get up to speed with the college game. But even though she won’t see game action this year, that doesn’t mean she isn’t already making an impact.
“To be honest with you she’s been dominating some of our practices,” Rechlitz said of Walton. “She is very, very skilled and will definitely be contributing here in the next few years with the skillset that she has.”
The 5-foot-11 forward broke Reit’s single season scoring record with 575 points last season for Stanley-Boyd.
“Every single day she seems to grow a little bit and mature a little bit and we’re really excited about what her future holds,” Rechlitz said of Walton.
