Next week Bre Nowak will compete at the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship tournament for the second time.
Yet, that might not be her biggest achievement of the week.
The Chi-Hi alum has excelled throughout her college career both on the course and in the classroom and on Friday she will graduate from Indiana University East (IUE). Her dedication as a student is evident as Nowak has been named the IUE Naomi Osborne Scholar given to the graduate with the highest grade point average of the class.
While Nowak has received countless recognition for her achievements in athletics she said it is quite special to also be honored for the time she has put into the classroom.
“A lot of my past recognitions from the school have come athletically and academics are something I take really seriously and take a lot of pride in,” Nowak said. “It was really nice to get recognition from that area of my life as well.”
It has been a busy end to Nowak’s time at IUE. On April 30 Nowak won her third River States Conference championship as she shot a 227 over three rounds of golf to earn medalist honors again. She will now play at the national tournament at Lincoln Park Golf Course Oklahoma City beginning on Tuesday. It is the second time she has qualified for the biggest stage for the Red Wolves golf program.
Last year Nowak placed 10th at Palm Beach Garden, Fla. after she shot a 54-hole score of 231. With the experience and confidence Nowak gained at last year’s tournament she feels she is in better position start strong and be consistent.
Nowak said she spent the offseason becoming a more complete player. After relying heavily on her ball-striking ability in the past this season, Nowak feels success can come a wider variety of ways with an improved short game.
“I’ve found even when my ball striking isn’t as good as it probably should be I can make up for that and score in different areas of my game,” Nowak said, “which I’ve never really been able to do before. I really hope that can give me a more well-rounded game plan going into the national tournament.”
With Nowak’s finish last year she was named to all-tournament team and then later became the Red Wolves first golfer to be named an All-American after receiving NAIA third team honors.
Nowak was Big Rivers all-conference first-team golfer in her junior and senior season and yet she didn’t expect the type of success she has found at IUE.
“I know in high school I would say I was a late bloomer. I didn’t break 80 until the summer after my senior year and then just have gotten better every year since coming to college. I’ve been extremely thankful for that and I think that’s came from all the coaches I’ve had and all the time I’ve been allowed to put into my game to help get better.”
Nowak ventured far from home because he felt a connection to the school. IUE had a growing golf program and Nowak said the university was the best academic choice of the schools she was considering. While local and NCAA affiliated institutions get the most attention, Nowak said the opportunities presented to her that even she didn’t expect when signing to play for IUE had made her journey worth it. It helps that while Nowak miles away she knows she has support back home.
“I didn’t realize some of the opportunities I was going to be given and then coming here it’s just been a blessing. Everything that I’ve been able be a part of. I think it’s definitely worth it for athletes to branch out of the normal comfort zone of NCAA or schools in the area to be open to different opportunities.”
With her college golf career ending soon and Nowak receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry at the end of the week, Nowak is ready to move forward. She was accepted into the Indiana University of Medicine in which she has been assigned to the Muncie, Ind. campus for the next two years. Her love of science and comfort within the IU system made it an easy choice.
The lessons she learned balancing time spent on golf and school has prepared for the rigorous course work up ahead. Nowak said building time management skills has allowed her to separate what she does on the golf course from what she does studying and research making sure he remains passionate about both.
“I think being a student-athlete has allowed me to develop a balance where in school, focus on school and in golf, focus on golf, so not one thing overpowers my life,” Nowak said.
As Nowak prepares for her final tournament she said she hasn’t put a number on what she hopes to score rather focusing on enjoying the time she has left as a Red Wolf. It has been a whirlwind the past few weeks for Nowak and that will continue through the upcoming week. She said she hasn’t had time to reflect on her time at IUE but while thinking about what she hopes other remember about her, it isn’t the number of tournaments she won, the All-American status, or as the two-time national qualifier gut rather as someone who looked to bring the team up and was honored by notoriety that came with that.
“I think I’d like to be remembered as someone who has tried to help other people and bring others up around me in order to help myself succeed,” Nowak said. “I don’t want to seem like I take any of this for granted because I know all of this means the world to me and I’ve been extremely humbled to receive all the recognitions that I have.”