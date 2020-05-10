Women's College Basketball: McDonell grad Sykora devastated, shocked over closing of Holy Family College

“I like the coach and I liked what he wanted to do with the program and it seemed like it was a good fit for me to go ahead and be a freshman starter and everything,” Sykora said of her success as a freshman. “It worked out pretty good for me.”

The environment and small-town feel of Holy Family College is what appealed to Sykora when she signed to play basketball there last May after a strong senior season with the Macks after transferring from Colfax. Sykora averaged 7.9 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and two steals per contest in her senior season with McDonell and her 84 total assists were eight shy of Josie Verbick’s school record for a single season as Sykora earned All-Western Cloverbelt Conference and All-Chippewa County team status as an honorable mention.

Any thought her collegiate basketball career would be over was quickly squashed in the hours and days since the announcement as Sykora said multiple schools and programs have reached out to her to touch base and let the 5-foot-6 guard know what they could offer.

“It’s just been great to see some of these schools reach out to you after a devastating thing like the school closing and just seeing how you’re doing and seeing if you want to continue going ahead and playing basketball and (getting) your college education,” Sykora said.