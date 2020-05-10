Women's College Basketball: McDonell grad Sykora devastated, shocked over closing of Holy Family College

Finals week is stressful enough.
Add on the surprising news that the college you’re studying at won’t be there in the fall and it’s downright shocking.
McDonell graduate Hannah Sykora was preparing for her finals at the end of her first year at Holy Family College in Manitowoc, where she is a member of the Laker women’s basketball team.
But at the start of the week she and her classmates received an email from the school stating Holy Family College (formally known as Silver Lake College of the Holy Family) would be closing at the end of its summer term in August.
“In the face of increased operating costs, changing student demographics and fundraising challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic made the situation untenable,” said Sister Natalie Binversie, community director for the Franciscan Sister of Christian Charity Holy Family Convent in a press release on Monday.
Less than a year ago, Sykora had signed to play basketball for the Lakers, an NAIA school. On Monday, she learned the “very shocking” news.
“It was devastating and shocking that the school was not going to be open for the next semester,” Sykora said.
Chi-Hi graduates Aaron and Sarah Houle are seeing action off the bench for their respective Northland College basketball teams. The latest edition of College Update also includes updates on Jamie Reit, Thomas Robarge, Tyler Robarge and Hannah Sykora.
Sykora put together a strong freshman campaign with the team, finishing second on the Lakers in scoring at 12.2 points per game while pulling down five rebounds and adding close to two steals per contest under head coach Mike Quistorf.
“I like the coach and I liked what he wanted to do with the program and it seemed like it was a good fit for me to go ahead and be a freshman starter and everything,” Sykora said of her success as a freshman. “It worked out pretty good for me.”
The environment and small-town feel of Holy Family College is what appealed to Sykora when she signed to play basketball there last May after a strong senior season with the Macks after transferring from Colfax. Sykora averaged 7.9 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and two steals per contest in her senior season with McDonell and her 84 total assists were eight shy of Josie Verbick’s school record for a single season as Sykora earned All-Western Cloverbelt Conference and All-Chippewa County team status as an honorable mention.
McDonell senior Hannah Sykora signed on Thursday to play basketball collegiately at Silver L…
Any thought her collegiate basketball career would be over was quickly squashed in the hours and days since the announcement as Sykora said multiple schools and programs have reached out to her to touch base and let the 5-foot-6 guard know what they could offer.
“It’s just been great to see some of these schools reach out to you after a devastating thing like the school closing and just seeing how you’re doing and seeing if you want to continue going ahead and playing basketball and (getting) your college education,” Sykora said.
Holy Family College will be the first private college to close since Mount Senario College in Ladysmith in 2002, according to a story earlier this week from the Wisconsin State Journal.
Sykora started school as a history major but said she will be changing to majoring in criminal justice.
New schools and basketball coaches are reaching out to her every day and Sykora said she’s in no hurry to make a decision and wants to hear each school out.
The next step for her will be an important one, but Sykora said it feels “pretty good” to know so many other programs are interested and took notice of her play in her first year of college basketball.
“I’m still taking my time with hearing out from all the schools,” Sykora said. “I’m still having schools contact me daily about their programs and what they’ve got to offer. I’m just taking my time.”
“It was devastating and shocking that the school was not going to be open for the next semester.” Hannah Sykora, McDonell graduate, on closing of Holy Family College
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!