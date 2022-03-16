Women's College Swimming: Special pre-race encouragement helps Borgenheimer earn elusive Division II national championship

Lily Borgenheimer had been close before.

But a little something extra helped the Chippewa Falls native get over the top to a place where she and her women’s swimming program have never been.

The Chi-Hi graduate and Colorado Mesa University junior broke through with her first national championship on Saturday as she won the 200-yard breaststroke at the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships in Greensboro, N.C.

Borgenheimer captured the crown with a time of 2 minutes, 11.56 seconds to edge Carson-Newman junior Kailee Morgan for the title.

The fourth-year redshirt junior has been no stranger to swimming for national titles. She competed in six events overall, including four individually and was in the final for all four. Last year, she made the finals in two events and was a finalist in one event in 2019 when swimming at Minnesota State.

But a championship eluded Borgenheimer until Saturday when she got some unique encouragement that helped put her over the top. One of the junior’s pre-race traditions is being able to see her parents in the stands and wave to them. Spectators weren’t allowed at last year’s national championships for COVID-19-related reasons, but they were back this year as Borgenheimer’s mom, dad, stepmom, brother and former Chippewa Falls YMCA swim coach Nick Hora were in attendance. Before the race began, Borgenheimer’s brother and Hora revealed painted letters “G” and “O” on their chest to go with a “Lily” sign mom was holding up.

“I had to cover my mouth because my mouth was open, it was so funny,” Borgenheimer said of the pre-race encouragement. “It made me so happy. It sucked the nerves right out of me.”

Borgenheimer swam loose and fast, and she took care of business to deliver the first national swimming title in program history.

She also took third as a part of the 800 freestyle relay, fifth in the 200 individual medley, eighth in both the 400 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and ninth with the 400 medley while also swimming with the 200 medley relay team that was disqualified.

“I just finally believed that I could do it,” Borgenheimer said.

A four-time state qualifier while swimming at Chi-Hi, Borgenheimer also has an accomplished YMCA resume with 100 and 200 breaststroke championships at the Wisconsin YMCA State Championships in 2017 and also qualified for the 2016 and 2017 YMCA Short Course National Championships.

Last summer, Borgenheimer competed in Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha while representing the Chippewa Valley YMCA in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. Thus far, Borgenheimer is a 15-time Division II All-American between her years at Minnesota State and Colorado Mesa, including 12 in her last two seasons.

“I don’t know if I would’ve been able to do it anywhere else but Colorado Mesa,” Borgenheimer said. “To be the first person to win a national championship for the swim team, it’s a big deal to me, but it makes me want the team to continue to break all these records and one day become a national champion for the team.”

Borgenheimer’s roots with the sport begin at the Chippewa Falls YMCA, where she cut her teeth in the pools. Competition in those days revolved around wanting to win ribbons — ribbons Borgenheimer’s mom still keeps along with her other awards in a box at home — and her love for the sport has now grown to be a large part of who she is.

“It just feels like it’s so much a part of my story, a part of my life and that I’m really the author of my choices and everything that’s been happening,” Borgenheimer said about swimming. “Everything that I’ve been through its set my life up for exactly where I’ve been now, and I can look back and be happy with everything.”

And it appears Borgenheimer’s immediate future will continue with the sport as well. The super junior has another year of swimming eligibility due to the NCAA allowing athletes one more year for COVID-19 reasons but wasn’t sure if she was going to take it. A life of swimming has impacted her body with hip surgeries and knee injuries, and Borgenheimer said she was about 80 percent sure this would be her last year in the week leading up to nationals. But after experiencing the event for another time and seeing so many fifth-year swimmers thriving, Borgenheimer is ready for one more year as he takes on a role as a “great-grandma” with the team.

That means more 5 a.m. practices and high expectations. But as the Chi-Hi grad soaks in the glow of a national championship and ultimately gets ready for one more year later on in 2022, she’ll do so with one all-encompassing goal.

“The goal is just to continue to swim happy,” Borgenheimer said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.