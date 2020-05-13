Women's Swimming: Chi-Hi graduate Borgenheimer's Olympic aspirations put on hold due to ongoing pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lily Borgenheimer’s Olympic dreams hit a yield sign at first.

Then a red light.

But with a long road ahead, the Chi-Hi graduate will have plenty of time to get back up to speed when the stoplight turns green.

Borgenheimer qualified to compete in the 200-yard breaststroke in the U.S. Olympic Trials, originally set for next month in Omaha, Nebraska, with the best swimmers from that meet moving on to represent the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has rearranged the sports landscape around the world and pushed back the trials until June 13-20 in 2021, with the summer games taking place after that. Borgenheimer’s junior season at Minnesota State Mankato was wiped out due to injury after labrum surgery in her hip last October.

So while Borgenheimer will have to wait to chase her Olympic goals, she is also provided more time to recover from her injury.

“The situation I’m in right now is a bummer for sure, for every swimmer, for every athlete and person,” Borgenheimer said. “For me there’s a little silver lining in this just in the sense that I have some extra time to recover. Not swimming now is not ideal but ideally it is for recovery.”