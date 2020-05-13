Women's Swimming: Chi-Hi graduate Borgenheimer's Olympic aspirations put on hold due to ongoing pandemic

Lily Borgenheimer’s Olympic dreams hit a yield sign at first.
Then a red light.
But with a long road ahead, the Chi-Hi graduate will have plenty of time to get back up to speed when the stoplight turns green.
Borgenheimer qualified to compete in the 200-yard breaststroke in the U.S. Olympic Trials, originally set for next month in Omaha, Nebraska, with the best swimmers from that meet moving on to represent the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has rearranged the sports landscape around the world and pushed back the trials until June 13-20 in 2021, with the summer games taking place after that. Borgenheimer’s junior season at Minnesota State Mankato was wiped out due to injury after labrum surgery in her hip last October.
So while Borgenheimer will have to wait to chase her Olympic goals, she is also provided more time to recover from her injury.
There was a time in her life in which Lily Borgenheimer didn’t like swimming.
“The situation I’m in right now is a bummer for sure, for every swimmer, for every athlete and person,” Borgenheimer said. “For me there’s a little silver lining in this just in the sense that I have some extra time to recover. Not swimming now is not ideal but ideally it is for recovery.”
Borgenheimer qualified for the trials last July with a strong time in the 200 breaststroke at the Speedo Sectionals in Minneapolis, timing in at 2 minutes and 31.91 seconds to take first place in the finals. The qualifying standard to advance to Omaha in the event was 2:33.29. Borgenheimer was sixth in the finals of the 100 breaststroke at 1:11.85, less than a second off the standard time of 1:10.99 for that event.
She put forth a stellar sophomore campaign for the Mavericks, claiming seven All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors in seven events at the NSIC Championships during her sophomore season in 2018-19.
Borgenheimer earned Division II All-American honors by taking second in the 200 breaststroke at the NCAA Championships (2:12.12) and set a school record in the event (2:10.35) in the prelims. As a freshman, Borgenheimer finished 22nd in the 200 breaststroke at the NCAA Championships.
Borgenheimer was given a recovery time of about six months after her surgery in early October, so swimming in the trials was never in doubt — that is, until the COVID-19 health concerns in recent months. After the surgery, Borgenheimer spent a month and a half out of the pool and more recently hasn’t been in the pool in about two months.
“For any swimmer taking that much time off is just ridiculous,” Borgenheimer said. “It’s like you can’t take more than a week off without feeling awful.”
She’s been able to train on dry land with stretching, upper body workouts and band work but still isn’t able to run and work on that all-important cardio.
When she does hit the pool next year, Borgenheimer will be the second swimmer from Chippewa Falls in as many summer Olympic trials to challenge for a spot representing the United States. Chi-Hi graduate and former University of Wisconsin swimmer Austin Byrd competed in the 2016 Olympic Trials, finishing 44th in the 100 backstroke.
Borgenheimer is transferring to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado, a Division II college that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
A four-year state qualifier during her high school career at Chi-Hi, Borgenheimer will have plenty of time to build back up to the high level of fitness, focus and technique it will take when she’s battling the country’s best swimmers for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team next summer.
“Taking this time off, yes it’s definitely challenging but when you do touch the pool again it’s just going to be the best feeling,” Borgenheimer said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many significant changes and challenges for everyone.
Borgenheimer is no different. But like everyone else, she’s simply looking forward to a time when things return to normal and she can return to chasing her dreams.
“All I am is just a swimmer, an athlete just like all these people in this pandemic that are ready to get back to everything when the time is right and we’re OK to start and see where it goes from there,” Borgenheimer said.
