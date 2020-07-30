WSGA State Amateur Championship: Chippewa Falls' Longbella dominates on way to tournament championship by 10 strokes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Longbella closed out the final round strong to win the Wisconsin State Golf Association's State Amateur Championship on Thursday by shooting a 1-under 69 to end the four-day tournament at 6-under (274) at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills.

The Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate scored a dominant win by 10 strokes over the next closest competitor with Tyler Leach at 4-over (284). Longbella led a strong contingent of Chippewa Valley golfers at the front of the pack as the Spring Valley native Leach finished as the runner-up and Eau Claire's Matt Tolan was fourth at 6-over (286).

Longbella, a senior at the University of Minnesota, shot a 1-under 34 on the front nine with birdies on the par-5 third hole and par-4 fifth before taking a bogey on the par-4 fifth. He finished even on the back nine with birdies on the par-4 14th and par-5 15th sandwiched between bogeys on the par-3 12th and par-4 18th to close the tournament.

He was the only golfer in the field to beat par in each of his four rounds.

Longbella took a six-stroke lead into Thursday's final round after shooting a 1-under 69 on Wednesday to move to 5-under. He also shot a 1-under to start competition Monday. Longbella improved to 3-under in the second round with a 67.