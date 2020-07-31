WSGA State Amateur Championship: Close before, Longbella closes the deal in championship victory

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic wiped out much of Longbella’s expected summer schedule but he’s kept himself busy on the course and saw those benefits in victory.

“I kind of had a game plan going into the week,” Longbella said. “I was just going to hit the middle of the green. I honestly just went out there and tried to have fun and play golf. I honestly hadn’t played much competitive golf this summer but I’ve been playing a lot so it was fun to see I played exactly how I’ve been playing when I just played for fun.”

Overall Longbella put forth a steady effort and did his best work on the long par-5 third and 15th holes where he was a combined 6-under over the tournament.

The McDonell graduate Longbella led a strong contingent of Chippewa Valley golfers at the front of the pack. Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach finished in a tie for second at 4-over with Greendale’s Nate Thomson while Eau Claire native and former state amateur champion Matt Tolan was fourth at 6-over.

“I’ve known Tyler and Matt my whole life so to be down there with them competing and all be in the mix was fun,” Longbella said.