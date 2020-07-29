WSGA State Amateur Championship: Longbella leads by six strokes after third round

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Falls' Thomas Longbella shot a 2-under 69 to take a six-shot lead after the third round of the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills.

Longbella goes into the final round of competition on Thursday ahead of Spring Valley's Tyler Leach and Greendale's Nate Thomson by six strokes with each golfer sitting at 1-over.

The University of Minnesota golfer Longbella opened play on Monday with a 1-under 69 before shooting a 3-under 67 on Tuesday to move into the lead.

Longbella is the only golfer in the field to break 70 in each of this first three rounds and had four birdies to go with one triple bogey in Wednesday's action. The McDonell graduate will play with the final group of the day on Thursday, starting at 12:10 p.m. along with Leach and Thomson.

Eau Claire's Matt Tolan is fourth overall at 3-over.

Longbella tied for sixth at last season's WSGA State Amateur Championship at Lawsonia-Links Course in Green Lake with a 4-under. He lost the 2018 state amateur in a playoff to Harrison Ott at Minocqua Country Club in Minocqua and tied for 47th in 2017.

